Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:49 PM

7064 DARBEY KNOLL DRIVE

Location

7064 Darbey Knoll Dr, Gainesville, VA 20155

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous End Unit Townhome in sought after Wentworth Green. Beautiful modern hardwoods, granite, stainless steel appliances, large deck backs to woods,recessed lighting throughout. Spacious bedrooms, Master complete with tray ceiling and luxury bath. Finished walkout basement backs to wooded area. 2 car garage. Comm. amenities galore and convenient to everything! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7064 DARBEY KNOLL DRIVE have any available units?
7064 DARBEY KNOLL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, VA.
What amenities does 7064 DARBEY KNOLL DRIVE have?
Some of 7064 DARBEY KNOLL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7064 DARBEY KNOLL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7064 DARBEY KNOLL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7064 DARBEY KNOLL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7064 DARBEY KNOLL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 7064 DARBEY KNOLL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7064 DARBEY KNOLL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7064 DARBEY KNOLL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7064 DARBEY KNOLL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7064 DARBEY KNOLL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7064 DARBEY KNOLL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7064 DARBEY KNOLL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7064 DARBEY KNOLL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7064 DARBEY KNOLL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7064 DARBEY KNOLL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7064 DARBEY KNOLL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7064 DARBEY KNOLL DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

