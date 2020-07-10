7064 DARBEY KNOLL DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous End Unit Townhome in sought after Wentworth Green. Beautiful modern hardwoods, granite, stainless steel appliances, large deck backs to woods,recessed lighting throughout. Spacious bedrooms, Master complete with tray ceiling and luxury bath. Finished walkout basement backs to wooded area. 2 car garage. Comm. amenities galore and convenient to everything! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.