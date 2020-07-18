All apartments in Gainesville
7013 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:53 PM

7013 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE

7013 Little Thames Drive · (703) 652-5859
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7013 Little Thames Drive, Gainesville, VA 20155

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1990 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious town home minutes to shopping, major transportation routes & the town of Haymarket! Upon entering the home is a private office with french doors, half bathroom & garage access. The main level is truly open concept with hardwood flooring, fireplace & gourmet kitchen with island. A deck off the back of the home provides your own outdoor space. The upper level includes a master suite with tray ceiling, walk in closet, double sinks & shower. Two additional bedrooms, full bathroom & laundry complete the upper level. Upon the current tenants move out, landlord will replace carpets, touch up paint & both showers will be re-grouted. Pets are case by case. Available August 17+.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7013 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE have any available units?
7013 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7013 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE have?
Some of 7013 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7013 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7013 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7013 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7013 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 7013 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7013 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7013 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7013 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7013 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7013 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7013 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7013 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7013 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7013 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7013 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7013 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
