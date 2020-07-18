7013 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious town home minutes to shopping, major transportation routes & the town of Haymarket! Upon entering the home is a private office with french doors, half bathroom & garage access. The main level is truly open concept with hardwood flooring, fireplace & gourmet kitchen with island. A deck off the back of the home provides your own outdoor space. The upper level includes a master suite with tray ceiling, walk in closet, double sinks & shower. Two additional bedrooms, full bathroom & laundry complete the upper level. Upon the current tenants move out, landlord will replace carpets, touch up paint & both showers will be re-grouted. Pets are case by case. Available August 17+.