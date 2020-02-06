6991 SUNAPPLE PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great End Unit Townhome with an open floorplan and plenty of windows. This home is in a great location close to historic Haymarket an easy access to shopping and 66. 3 Bedrooms up with a full bath in the walkout basement. Granite countertops in the kitchen and custom blinds thruout are just some of the updates that have been added to this home. The kitchen is an eat in country kitchen with plenty of space to entertain and features 42" cabinets with stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the deck and fenced in yard or walk across the street to play in the community park and gated basketball court. Dog friendly options...Don't miss this opportunity.