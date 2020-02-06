6991 Sun Apple Place, Gainesville, VA 20155 Greenhill Crossing
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great End Unit Townhome with an open floorplan and plenty of windows. This home is in a great location close to historic Haymarket an easy access to shopping and 66. 3 Bedrooms up with a full bath in the walkout basement. Granite countertops in the kitchen and custom blinds thruout are just some of the updates that have been added to this home. The kitchen is an eat in country kitchen with plenty of space to entertain and features 42" cabinets with stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the deck and fenced in yard or walk across the street to play in the community park and gated basketball court. Dog friendly options...Don't miss this opportunity.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6991 SUNAPPLE PLACE have any available units?
6991 SUNAPPLE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, VA.
What amenities does 6991 SUNAPPLE PLACE have?
Some of 6991 SUNAPPLE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6991 SUNAPPLE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
6991 SUNAPPLE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6991 SUNAPPLE PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6991 SUNAPPLE PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 6991 SUNAPPLE PLACE offer parking?
No, 6991 SUNAPPLE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 6991 SUNAPPLE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6991 SUNAPPLE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6991 SUNAPPLE PLACE have a pool?
No, 6991 SUNAPPLE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 6991 SUNAPPLE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 6991 SUNAPPLE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6991 SUNAPPLE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6991 SUNAPPLE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6991 SUNAPPLE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6991 SUNAPPLE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)