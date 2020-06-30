All apartments in Gainesville
Find more places like 16017 GREYMILL MANOR DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gainesville, VA
/
16017 GREYMILL MANOR DRIVE
Last updated March 23 2020 at 12:33 PM

16017 GREYMILL MANOR DRIVE

16017 Grey Mill Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gainesville
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16017 Grey Mill Manor Drive, Gainesville, VA 20169

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful, spacious brick townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 half baths! Fully finished walk out basement, fully fenced yard, and two levels of outdoor entertaining. Open concept main level with formal dining, living room, large kitchen, breakfast/ eat-in area, and family room! Beautiful large windows provides natural light throughout the home. SS appliances, maple cabinets, and french doors lead to a large deck. Upper level boasts an expansive master bedroom, walk-in closet, en suite bathroom with soaking tub, walk-in shower, and double sinks. Two additional large bedrooms, hall bathroom with tub/shower combo, and spacious laundry room. Two car garage with ample parking. Enjoy community amenities such as pools, tot lots, walking trails, basketball courts, tennis courts, etc. This sought-after neighborhood is the perfect location for commuters (66, nearby commuter lot, and nearby VRE stations). Have fun exploring nearby shops, restaurants, and all the activities that Haymarket and Gainesville have to offer! Sorry no pets. Minimum income qualifications $94k/year. Two adults' incomes max considered for qualification. Good Credit Required. Tenant responsible for all utilities, minor interior and exterior maintenance, and renters insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16017 GREYMILL MANOR DRIVE have any available units?
16017 GREYMILL MANOR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, VA.
What amenities does 16017 GREYMILL MANOR DRIVE have?
Some of 16017 GREYMILL MANOR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16017 GREYMILL MANOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16017 GREYMILL MANOR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16017 GREYMILL MANOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 16017 GREYMILL MANOR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 16017 GREYMILL MANOR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 16017 GREYMILL MANOR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 16017 GREYMILL MANOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16017 GREYMILL MANOR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16017 GREYMILL MANOR DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 16017 GREYMILL MANOR DRIVE has a pool.
Does 16017 GREYMILL MANOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16017 GREYMILL MANOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16017 GREYMILL MANOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16017 GREYMILL MANOR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16017 GREYMILL MANOR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16017 GREYMILL MANOR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marque at Heritage Hunt
13550 Heathcote Blvd
Gainesville, VA 20155
Somerset Pointe
14701 Deming Dr
Gainesville, VA 20155
Somerhill Farms
7351 Yountville Dr
Gainesville, VA 20155

Similar Pages

Gainesville 1 BedroomsGainesville 2 Bedrooms
Gainesville 3 BedroomsGainesville Apartments with Pool
Gainesville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VARockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAHuntington, VAMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MD
Fair Lakes, VAChevy Chase, MDBallenger Creek, MDBurke Centre, VACherry Hill, VAHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VAAquia Harbour, VANewington, VABroadlands, VALansdowne, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Somerset

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia