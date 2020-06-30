16017 GREYMILL MANOR DRIVE

Amenities

Beautiful, spacious brick townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 half baths! Fully finished walk out basement, fully fenced yard, and two levels of outdoor entertaining. Open concept main level with formal dining, living room, large kitchen, breakfast/ eat-in area, and family room! Beautiful large windows provides natural light throughout the home. SS appliances, maple cabinets, and french doors lead to a large deck. Upper level boasts an expansive master bedroom, walk-in closet, en suite bathroom with soaking tub, walk-in shower, and double sinks. Two additional large bedrooms, hall bathroom with tub/shower combo, and spacious laundry room. Two car garage with ample parking. Enjoy community amenities such as pools, tot lots, walking trails, basketball courts, tennis courts, etc. This sought-after neighborhood is the perfect location for commuters (66, nearby commuter lot, and nearby VRE stations). Have fun exploring nearby shops, restaurants, and all the activities that Haymarket and Gainesville have to offer! Sorry no pets. Minimum income qualifications $94k/year. Two adults' incomes max considered for qualification. Good Credit Required. Tenant responsible for all utilities, minor interior and exterior maintenance, and renters insurance.