15948 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP

Amenities
1st time rental, never rent before. *Premium Lot backs to Golf Course in Lovely Lake Manassas, a fabulous Gated Golf Community* Stunning all Brick custom built Colonial with lots of Natural Light* Gourmet kitchen, Granite, SS appliances and breakfast area* Hardwood Flooring on main level* Two story Foyer* Curved staircase to upper level* Upstairs with 4 spacious Bedrooms and luxury Master w/ His & her walk-in closets and Gas Fireplace* 3 Car side loaded Garage*. Huge unfinished basement.