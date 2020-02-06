All apartments in Gainesville
Find more places like 15948 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gainesville, VA
/
15948 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP
Last updated May 31 2020 at 4:38 AM

15948 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP

15948 Spyglass Hill Loop · (703) 204-1188
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gainesville
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15948 Spyglass Hill Loop, Gainesville, VA 20155
Lake Manassas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4640 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1st time rental, never rent before. *Premium Lot backs to Golf Course in Lovely Lake Manassas, a fabulous Gated Golf Community* Stunning all Brick custom built Colonial with lots of Natural Light* Gourmet kitchen, Granite, SS appliances and breakfast area* Hardwood Flooring on main level* Two story Foyer* Curved staircase to upper level* Upstairs with 4 spacious Bedrooms and luxury Master w/ His & her walk-in closets and Gas Fireplace* 3 Car side loaded Garage*. Huge unfinished basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15948 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP have any available units?
15948 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15948 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP have?
Some of 15948 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15948 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
15948 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15948 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 15948 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 15948 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 15948 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP does offer parking.
Does 15948 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15948 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15948 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP have a pool?
No, 15948 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 15948 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP have accessible units?
No, 15948 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 15948 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15948 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 15948 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 15948 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 15948 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Somerset Pointe
14701 Deming Dr
Gainesville, VA 20155
Somerhill Farms
7351 Yountville Dr
Gainesville, VA 20155
The Marque at Heritage Hunt
13550 Heathcote Blvd
Gainesville, VA 20155

Similar Pages

Gainesville 1 BedroomsGainesville 2 Bedrooms
Gainesville 3 BedroomsGainesville Apartments with Pool
Gainesville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VARockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAHuntington, VAMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MD
Fair Lakes, VAChevy Chase, MDBallenger Creek, MDBurke Centre, VACherry Hill, VAHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VAAquia Harbour, VANewington, VABroadlands, VALansdowne, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Somerset

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity