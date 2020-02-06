15948 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

1st time rental, never rent before. *Premium Lot backs to Golf Course in Lovely Lake Manassas, a fabulous Gated Golf Community* Stunning all Brick custom built Colonial with lots of Natural Light* Gourmet kitchen, Granite, SS appliances and breakfast area* Hardwood Flooring on main level* Two story Foyer* Curved staircase to upper level* Upstairs with 4 spacious Bedrooms and luxury Master w/ His & her walk-in closets and Gas Fireplace* 3 Car side loaded Garage*. Huge unfinished basement.