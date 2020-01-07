15767 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP

Amenities

Welcome to this STUNNING, RARELY AVAILABLE, Executive rental in the exclusive Gated (24-hour security guard), Golf-community of Lake Manassas. 4/5 Bedrooms (2 master suites), 4.5 bathrooms (2 master baths) on 3 finished levels, boasting 7000 sqft of TRANQUILITY. PRIME LOCATION - setting back to the golf course for ultimate PRIVACY. OPEN-CONCEPT Chef's Kitchen with Granite (and seating at the LARGE island), high-end MONOGRAM Stainless Appliances, and a separate breakfast nook, opens to a TWO-STORY Great Room with Gas Fireplace. Entertain in the DRAMATIC dining room with floor to ceiling windows, allowing an abundance of light. Venture over to the formal Living Room and enjoy a glass of wine or unwind with a favorite book. Or close the french doors that lead to your SPACIOUS first floor study for some peace of mind. Follow the beautiful curved staircase that leads to most of the bedrooms on the upper level. The upper floor master suite boasts a SPACIOUS bedroom, separate sitting space, EXTRA-LARGE walk-in closet, and a spa bath with a jacuzzi tub. The other two baths (Princess suite and jack-n-Jill) have been completely remodeled. Head down to the SPACIOUS lower level and take advantage of the Recreation Room with Wet Bar and Double Doors to WALK UP into your nicely manicured backyard with an In-Ground Irrigation System. LOW-Maintenance lot that is beautifully landscaped with evergreens, azaleas, and boxwoods. 2-Car Garage with built-in storage LOFT = PLENTY OF EXTRA STORAGE space. Be the envy of friends and family and WALK TO WEGMANS, shops and pick from an abundance of casual Dining options. Neighborhood Amenities include both public and private Golf, Tennis & Swimming Center (multiple courts and Olympic sized pool) Basketball court, & Miles of Paved Hiking/Biking Trails.