15767 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP
Last updated May 15 2020 at 6:36 AM

15767 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP

15767 Spyglass Hill Loop · No Longer Available
Location

15767 Spyglass Hill Loop, Gainesville, VA 20155
Lake Manassas

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome to this STUNNING, RARELY AVAILABLE, Executive rental in the exclusive Gated (24-hour security guard), Golf-community of Lake Manassas. 4/5 Bedrooms (2 master suites), 4.5 bathrooms (2 master baths) on 3 finished levels, boasting 7000 sqft of TRANQUILITY. PRIME LOCATION - setting back to the golf course for ultimate PRIVACY. OPEN-CONCEPT Chef's Kitchen with Granite (and seating at the LARGE island), high-end MONOGRAM Stainless Appliances, and a separate breakfast nook, opens to a TWO-STORY Great Room with Gas Fireplace. Entertain in the DRAMATIC dining room with floor to ceiling windows, allowing an abundance of light. Venture over to the formal Living Room and enjoy a glass of wine or unwind with a favorite book. Or close the french doors that lead to your SPACIOUS first floor study for some peace of mind. Follow the beautiful curved staircase that leads to most of the bedrooms on the upper level. The upper floor master suite boasts a SPACIOUS bedroom, separate sitting space, EXTRA-LARGE walk-in closet, and a spa bath with a jacuzzi tub. The other two baths (Princess suite and jack-n-Jill) have been completely remodeled. Head down to the SPACIOUS lower level and take advantage of the Recreation Room with Wet Bar and Double Doors to WALK UP into your nicely manicured backyard with an In-Ground Irrigation System. LOW-Maintenance lot that is beautifully landscaped with evergreens, azaleas, and boxwoods. 2-Car Garage with built-in storage LOFT = PLENTY OF EXTRA STORAGE space. Be the envy of friends and family and WALK TO WEGMANS, shops and pick from an abundance of casual Dining options. Neighborhood Amenities include both public and private Golf, Tennis & Swimming Center (multiple courts and Olympic sized pool) Basketball court, & Miles of Paved Hiking/Biking Trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15767 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP have any available units?
15767 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, VA.
What amenities does 15767 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP have?
Some of 15767 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15767 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
15767 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15767 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 15767 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 15767 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 15767 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP offers parking.
Does 15767 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15767 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15767 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 15767 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP has a pool.
Does 15767 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP have accessible units?
No, 15767 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 15767 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15767 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 15767 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 15767 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
