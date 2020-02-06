13553 HANDEL PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage media room

Well maintained three level townhouse w/ 2 car garage located across from the Lifetime Gym (1-2 minutes walk). Easy access to Rt 66/RT 29/commuter lot located on Limestone, and walking path to the VA Gateway Center restaurants/shops/movie theater. Features a large kitchen at the heart of the home with plenty of space to entertain. Upgraded features throughout. Great home office with french doors for privacy. Wood floors throughout and carpet in the bedrooms. Come check out your next home!