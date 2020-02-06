All apartments in Gainesville
Find more places like 13553 HANDEL PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gainesville, VA
/
13553 HANDEL PLACE
Last updated September 25 2019 at 3:22 AM

13553 HANDEL PLACE

13553 Handel Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gainesville
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13553 Handel Place, Gainesville, VA 20155

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
media room
Well maintained three level townhouse w/ 2 car garage located across from the Lifetime Gym (1-2 minutes walk). Easy access to Rt 66/RT 29/commuter lot located on Limestone, and walking path to the VA Gateway Center restaurants/shops/movie theater. Features a large kitchen at the heart of the home with plenty of space to entertain. Upgraded features throughout. Great home office with french doors for privacy. Wood floors throughout and carpet in the bedrooms. Come check out your next home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13553 HANDEL PLACE have any available units?
13553 HANDEL PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, VA.
What amenities does 13553 HANDEL PLACE have?
Some of 13553 HANDEL PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13553 HANDEL PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
13553 HANDEL PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13553 HANDEL PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 13553 HANDEL PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 13553 HANDEL PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 13553 HANDEL PLACE offers parking.
Does 13553 HANDEL PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13553 HANDEL PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13553 HANDEL PLACE have a pool?
No, 13553 HANDEL PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 13553 HANDEL PLACE have accessible units?
No, 13553 HANDEL PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 13553 HANDEL PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13553 HANDEL PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13553 HANDEL PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13553 HANDEL PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Somerset Pointe
14701 Deming Dr
Gainesville, VA 20155
Somerhill Farms
7351 Yountville Dr
Gainesville, VA 20155
The Marque at Heritage Hunt
13550 Heathcote Blvd
Gainesville, VA 20155

Similar Pages

Gainesville 1 BedroomsGainesville 2 Bedrooms
Gainesville 3 BedroomsGainesville Apartments with Pool
Gainesville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VARockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAHuntington, VAMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MD
Fair Lakes, VAChevy Chase, MDBallenger Creek, MDBurke Centre, VACherry Hill, VAHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VAAquia Harbour, VANewington, VABroadlands, VALansdowne, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Somerset

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia