107 Apartments for rent in Franklin Farm, VA with hardwood floors

1 Unit Available
3344 STONE HEATHER COURT
3344 Stone Heather Court, Franklin Farm, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1654 sqft
Lovely townhouse in sought after Franklin Farms. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Upgraded baths and kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite. Stunning hardwood floors. Walk-out basement with fenced yard and deck.

1 Unit Available
12431 WENDELL HOLMES ROAD
12431 Wendell Holmes Road, Franklin Farm, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1939 sqft
Great home with four spacious bedrooms conveniently located near the Reston Town Center. Features newer kitchen, bamboo floors and an open layout.

1 Unit Available
12706 FIRENZE COURT
12706 Firenze Court, Franklin Farm, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,595
1092 sqft
Ready for immediate occupancy! Great 5 bedroom, 3 bath home on a cul-de-sac. Convenient to commuter routes and Dulles airport. Hardwood floors on upper level, laminate flooring on the lower level.

1 Unit Available
2705 WREXHAM COURT
2705 Wrexham Court, Franklin Farm, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
1907 sqft
Beautifully located 5 bedroom, 2.5 Bath colonial with 2-car garage in great community, backing to mature woods on a cul de sac.

1 Unit Available
3062 MADDEN COURT
3062 Madden Court, Franklin Farm, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1260 sqft
Nice 2 level townhouse located in quite neighborhood, Newly upgrade wood floor and new bathrooms. Please Text to Property Manager Eileen Zeng at 571-402-8342
Results within 1 mile of Franklin Farm
15 Units Available
Reston Glade
12265 Laurel Glade Ct, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1050 sqft
Spacious new pet-friendly apartments feature large kitchens, oversized dining rooms and plush carpets. BBQ, picnic area, fitness center, kids playscape and business lounge located on-site. Near to scenic hiking trails and close to Highway 286.
13 Units Available
Discovery Square
13720 Atlantis St, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,102
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1277 sqft
Brand new building in Dulles, VA offers impressive range of amenities. Gym, yoga, pool and game room all available on site. Dogs and cats allowed.

1 Unit Available
13088 Rose Petal Cir
13088 Rose Petal Circle, Floris, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Big Townhouse in Herndon VA - Property Id: 292391 *Beautiful, Spacious & Lucky North Facing 4 Bed Rooms, 3.5 Bath Town House; sunlight & ventilation open plan.

1 Unit Available
2306 Ballycairne Court
2306 Ballycairne Court, Reston, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
1621 sqft
Spacious home just minutes from Reston Town Center. Pet considered on case-by-case. Gleaming Wood floors in living room, dining room and family room, 4 bedrooms plus den. Large 2 car garage.

1 Unit Available
3791 LOUISE AVENUE
3791 Louise Avenue, Chantilly, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
4320 sqft
Gorgeous single family in sought after school district** luxurious upgrades** Gourmet kitchen, upgraded cabinets , Pantry** Granite counters**Stainless Steel appliances** Hardwood floors on main and upper level** two car garage**luxurious

1 Unit Available
4158 HAMLIN COURT
4158 Hamlin Court, Chantilly, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1056 sqft
Completely renovated two-level townhouse with hardwood floors, new paint. Bathrooms, kitchen upgraded, appliances, and new tile floor. New soaking tub, 3 bedrooms, and 1.5 bathrooms with two reserved parking spaces in front of the townhome.

1 Unit Available
3820 LIGHTFOOT STREET
3820 Lightfoot St, Chantilly, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1233 sqft
4th (top) floor condo with a good view. Hardwood floors throughout. Bathrooms are both full with bathtubs. Good lighting, many closets, washer and dryer in unit.

1 Unit Available
2403 DAKOTA LAKES DRIVE
2403 Dakota Lakes Drive, Floris, VA
6 Bedrooms
$3,380
2193 sqft
Beautiful Single Family home in Sycamore Lakes community in Herndon.

1 Unit Available
2655 NEW CARSON DRIVE
2655 New Carson Drive, Floris, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3044 sqft
Beautiful home with tons of updates. Hardwood floors throughout main & upper level, newer Master Bath, updated main bath. Washer/Dryer on Upper Level. Basement recently finished with large Rec Room, Office, & full bath.

1 Unit Available
12941 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12941 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL MODERN ONE BEDROOM, ONE BATH CONDO IN BRYSON PARK**HARDWOOD FLOORS & CARPET**STAINLESS STEEL & GRANITE KITCHEN OPENS TO DINING ROOM/FAMILY ROOM**MASTER SUITE** PRIVATE BALCONY!! Minutes from Herndon Monroe Wetland Preserve & Park, 2.

1 Unit Available
13310 POINT RIDER LANE
13310 Point Rider Lane, Floris, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
1530 sqft
Well-maintained brick & siding home in lovely Borneham Wood. Over 2,200 total square feet & beautifully sited on 1/3 acre lot, complete with mature landscaping, rear deck, shaded patio area, tree swing and shed (with electricity).
Results within 5 miles of Franklin Farm
34 Units Available
Camden Fairfax Corner
4245 Summit Corner Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,699
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,769
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,059
1103 sqft
Just steps from Fairfax Corner, a modern mall with upscale shops. Stainless steel appliances, built-in washer and dryer and garage parking. Close to two major freeways so local travel is easy.
38 Units Available
Camden Fair Lakes
12565 Summit Manor Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,669
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,089
1301 sqft
Minutes from Route 50 for convenient travel. Nationally known stores and restaurants nearby. Welcoming fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Keep fit in the 24-hour gym and game room.
28 Units Available
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1332 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes in the business district of Centreville, south of Interstate 66, and 13 miles from Dulles International Airport. Spacious units with washers and dryers. Fitness center, lighted tennis courts, pool and picnic area.
68 Units Available
BLVD Reston Station
1908 Reston Metro Plaza, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,745
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1082 sqft
Located directly on a transit stop, your new home places you at the corner of comfort and convenience. This pet-friendly, upscale community offers garage parking and stylish interiors to compliment your metro lifestyle.
24 Units Available
The Ridgewood by Windsor
4211 Ridge Top Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,660
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1103 sqft
Luxury living only 20 minutes from Washington, D.C. Enjoy two fitness centers, resort-style swimming pools and a billiard lounge. On-site amenities include a dry cleaner, nail salon and children's play gym.
40 Units Available
ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd, McNair, VA
Studio
$1,481
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
1119 sqft
Modern apartments with excellent access to Dulles International and Washington, D.C. via Dulles Access Road. Stainless steel and granite kitchens along with hardwood floors make for a showstopper. Pet-friendly housing with car charging and yoga.
25 Units Available
Harrison at Reston Town Center
1800 Jonathan Way, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,812
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,816
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,197
1467 sqft
Upscale living at its finest means hardwood floors, granite counters, a patio or balcony and ample storage space. These stunning, luxury apartments feature bountiful community spaces, including shuffleboard and a car charging station.
64 Units Available
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,379
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,894
1073 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in Centreville, Virginia, offer a comfortable and convenient living experience. Close to Route 66, 28 and 29. Apartments include washer and dryer, walk-in closets, balcony, fireplaces and cathedral ceilings.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Franklin Farm, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Franklin Farm renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

