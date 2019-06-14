All apartments in Franklin Farm
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:19 PM

3402 FRANKLIN MANOR COURT

3402 Franklin Manor Court · No Longer Available
Location

3402 Franklin Manor Court, Franklin Farm, VA 22033

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Resplendent! Stunning colonial in coveted Franklin Glen. Magnificent detail in every corner of this beautiful home from the wood floors to the custom wrought iron banisters. Gleaming wood floors, stately 2-story grand entrance, updated gourmet kitchen open to living area, and much more. Flooded with refreshing natural light from abundant large windows and skylights. Cul de sac location! Enormous master bedroom suite with sitting room and stunning master bath upgrades! Spacious basement with additional full bedroom and bathroom. Lease for up to 3 years!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3402 FRANKLIN MANOR COURT have any available units?
3402 FRANKLIN MANOR COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franklin Farm, VA.
What amenities does 3402 FRANKLIN MANOR COURT have?
Some of 3402 FRANKLIN MANOR COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3402 FRANKLIN MANOR COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3402 FRANKLIN MANOR COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3402 FRANKLIN MANOR COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3402 FRANKLIN MANOR COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franklin Farm.
Does 3402 FRANKLIN MANOR COURT offer parking?
No, 3402 FRANKLIN MANOR COURT does not offer parking.
Does 3402 FRANKLIN MANOR COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3402 FRANKLIN MANOR COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3402 FRANKLIN MANOR COURT have a pool?
No, 3402 FRANKLIN MANOR COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3402 FRANKLIN MANOR COURT have accessible units?
No, 3402 FRANKLIN MANOR COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3402 FRANKLIN MANOR COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3402 FRANKLIN MANOR COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3402 FRANKLIN MANOR COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3402 FRANKLIN MANOR COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
