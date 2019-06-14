3402 FRANKLIN MANOR COURT

Amenities

Resplendent! Stunning colonial in coveted Franklin Glen. Magnificent detail in every corner of this beautiful home from the wood floors to the custom wrought iron banisters. Gleaming wood floors, stately 2-story grand entrance, updated gourmet kitchen open to living area, and much more. Flooded with refreshing natural light from abundant large windows and skylights. Cul de sac location! Enormous master bedroom suite with sitting room and stunning master bath upgrades! Spacious basement with additional full bedroom and bathroom. Lease for up to 3 years!