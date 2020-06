Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Great find! End unit 3 level garaged townhome. 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths. Large eating area a lot of updating roof siding. Double-deck ideal for entertaining friends and family. Family room on lower level w/ stone fireplace. Fenced yard. So many community amenities ( pool, tennis court, basketball court, and a soccer field). Only minutes from I-66, 50 and the future metro. Proximity to shopping, dining, and entertainment at Fair Oaks Mall. Pets case by case.