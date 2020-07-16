13106 CORALBERRY DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Lovely 3 level single family home on cul-de-sac. Located in Fairfax, although it is closer to Chantilly this spacious house has open kitchen-den with fireplace, and separate dining room and living room. Large fenced yard with playground, patios, and screened in porch. 2 car garage. Verizon fiber optic FIOS hook ups already New energy efficient windows. Fully electric house with monthly bills ranging $110-$225. Quarterly pest control, yearly tree inspection/maintenance, bi-weekly lawn, care, yearly driveway sealing, semi-annual HVAC service. HOA includes community pool, tennis courts and other facilities; snow removal in cul de sac, trash, yard waste.