Franklin Farm, VA
13106 CORALBERRY DRIVE
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

13106 CORALBERRY DRIVE

13106 Coralberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13106 Coralberry Drive, Franklin Farm, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Lovely 3 level single family home on cul-de-sac. Located in Fairfax, although it is closer to Chantilly this spacious house has open kitchen-den with fireplace, and separate dining room and living room. Large fenced yard with playground, patios, and screened in porch. 2 car garage. Verizon fiber optic FIOS hook ups already New energy efficient windows. Fully electric house with monthly bills ranging $110-$225. Quarterly pest control, yearly tree inspection/maintenance, bi-weekly lawn, care, yearly driveway sealing, semi-annual HVAC service. HOA includes community pool, tennis courts and other facilities; snow removal in cul de sac, trash, yard waste.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13106 CORALBERRY DRIVE have any available units?
13106 CORALBERRY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franklin Farm, VA.
What amenities does 13106 CORALBERRY DRIVE have?
Some of 13106 CORALBERRY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13106 CORALBERRY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13106 CORALBERRY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13106 CORALBERRY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13106 CORALBERRY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franklin Farm.
Does 13106 CORALBERRY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13106 CORALBERRY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13106 CORALBERRY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13106 CORALBERRY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13106 CORALBERRY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13106 CORALBERRY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13106 CORALBERRY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13106 CORALBERRY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13106 CORALBERRY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13106 CORALBERRY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13106 CORALBERRY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13106 CORALBERRY DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
