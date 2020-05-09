13007 MOUNT AUBERN COURT

Amenities

fireplace carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities

Perfect NE facing home located in a great school pyramid. Oakton HS district. Home is freshly painted, has brand new floors, new carpet installed on the two stairs - the only place where there is carpet in the entire home. Brand new LED recessed lights were installed recently. Fenced backyard, large corner lot in a quiet neighborhood. Close to Dulles airport, Dulles Toll Road, quick access to Reston, and close to shopping. Two virtual tours have been put together. Check https://youtu.be/VKpMnrP7Sl0 for photos. Check the tour for an interactive tour at: https://tinyurl.com/ya7nj98h. You can also see the link in this listing.