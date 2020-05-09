All apartments in Franklin Farm
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:07 AM

13007 MOUNT AUBERN COURT

13007 Mount Aubern Court · No Longer Available
Location

13007 Mount Aubern Court, Franklin Farm, VA 20171

Amenities

fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Perfect NE facing home located in a great school pyramid. Oakton HS district. Home is freshly painted, has brand new floors, new carpet installed on the two stairs - the only place where there is carpet in the entire home. Brand new LED recessed lights were installed recently. Fenced backyard, large corner lot in a quiet neighborhood. Close to Dulles airport, Dulles Toll Road, quick access to Reston, and close to shopping. Two virtual tours have been put together. Check https://youtu.be/VKpMnrP7Sl0 for photos. Check the tour for an interactive tour at: https://tinyurl.com/ya7nj98h. You can also see the link in this listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13007 MOUNT AUBERN COURT have any available units?
13007 MOUNT AUBERN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franklin Farm, VA.
Is 13007 MOUNT AUBERN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
13007 MOUNT AUBERN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13007 MOUNT AUBERN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 13007 MOUNT AUBERN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franklin Farm.
Does 13007 MOUNT AUBERN COURT offer parking?
No, 13007 MOUNT AUBERN COURT does not offer parking.
Does 13007 MOUNT AUBERN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13007 MOUNT AUBERN COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13007 MOUNT AUBERN COURT have a pool?
No, 13007 MOUNT AUBERN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 13007 MOUNT AUBERN COURT have accessible units?
No, 13007 MOUNT AUBERN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 13007 MOUNT AUBERN COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 13007 MOUNT AUBERN COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13007 MOUNT AUBERN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 13007 MOUNT AUBERN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

