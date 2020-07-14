Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

12772 Turberville Lane Available 09/01/20 Highly Sought After Franklin Farms Home! Immaculately Maintained! Perfect for entertaining! - Phenomenal Picture Perfect home in sought after Franklin Farms community! Flawlessly manicured backyard is to die for and well suited for entertaining! This home features four bedrooms all on the upper level and beautiful updates throughout. Gourmet kitchen flows into family room and also walks out to spacious screened in deck. Formal dining room great for holiday dinners! Basement includes rec room and optional 5th bedroom/office space. Wood floors throughout the main level and carpet on upper/lower floors. Come and see your dream home today! No smoking, pets case by case.



Available September 1, 2020

Lease term: 1 to 2 years

Security deposit: $2900



Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, household income at least $116,000.



Listed by Better Homes & Garden Real Estate

450 N. Washington St. Suite M

Falls Church, VA 22046



For showings please contact Aaquil Atkins at 202-423-1140 or at Aaquil.Atkins@bhgpremier.com.



This property is professionally managed by

Peake Management, Inc.



Visit www.peakeinc.com to see more details and all our other listings.



Licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia



(RLNE5916334)