All apartments in Franklin Farm
Find more places like 12772 Turberville Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Franklin Farm, VA
/
12772 Turberville Lane
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

12772 Turberville Lane

12772 Turberville Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Franklin Farm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12772 Turberville Lane, Franklin Farm, VA 20171

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
12772 Turberville Lane Available 09/01/20 Highly Sought After Franklin Farms Home! Immaculately Maintained! Perfect for entertaining! - Phenomenal Picture Perfect home in sought after Franklin Farms community! Flawlessly manicured backyard is to die for and well suited for entertaining! This home features four bedrooms all on the upper level and beautiful updates throughout. Gourmet kitchen flows into family room and also walks out to spacious screened in deck. Formal dining room great for holiday dinners! Basement includes rec room and optional 5th bedroom/office space. Wood floors throughout the main level and carpet on upper/lower floors. Come and see your dream home today! No smoking, pets case by case.

Available September 1, 2020
Lease term: 1 to 2 years
Security deposit: $2900

Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, household income at least $116,000.

Listed by Better Homes & Garden Real Estate
450 N. Washington St. Suite M
Falls Church, VA 22046

For showings please contact Aaquil Atkins at 202-423-1140 or at Aaquil.Atkins@bhgpremier.com.

This property is professionally managed by
Peake Management, Inc.

Visit www.peakeinc.com to see more details and all our other listings.

Licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia

(RLNE5916334)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12772 Turberville Lane have any available units?
12772 Turberville Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franklin Farm, VA.
What amenities does 12772 Turberville Lane have?
Some of 12772 Turberville Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12772 Turberville Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12772 Turberville Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12772 Turberville Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12772 Turberville Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12772 Turberville Lane offer parking?
No, 12772 Turberville Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12772 Turberville Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12772 Turberville Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12772 Turberville Lane have a pool?
No, 12772 Turberville Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12772 Turberville Lane have accessible units?
No, 12772 Turberville Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12772 Turberville Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12772 Turberville Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12772 Turberville Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12772 Turberville Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Franklin Farm Apartments with BalconiesFranklin Farm Apartments with Parking
Franklin Farm Apartments with PoolsFranklin Farm Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Franklin Farm Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VACloverly, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDFairfax Station, VARedland, MDKings Park West, VABuckhall, VA
Montclair, VAFort Hunt, VAGreenbriar, VAChantilly, VADranesville, VABryans Road, MDColesville, MDWolf Trap, VAFranconia, VANorth Kensington, MDMount Vernon, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University