Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great home with four spacious bedrooms conveniently located near the Reston Town Center. Features newer kitchen, bamboo floors and an open layout. Enjoy the large lot and two car garage as well at the separate laundry room with new washer and dryer and basement that is perfect for storage! 1/4 mile to Park&Ride and 3 miles to Weihle Metro Station. $60/applicant