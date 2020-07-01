Apartment List
VA
/
franconia
/
apartments with gym
Last updated July 1 2020 at 4:42 PM

129 Apartments for rent in Franconia, VA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Franconia renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
6911 VICTORIA DRIVE
6911 Victoria Drive, Franconia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
857 sqft
Charming upper floor END UNIT condo located in the Kingstowne area of Alexandria. Beautiful fireplace, new balcony overlooking the park. Community amenities galore, from tennis, community pool, tots playground, weight room, and trails.

1 of 35

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
6084 ESSEX HOUSE SQUARE
6084 Essex House Square, Franconia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
Sought-after Kingstowne area - Spacious and bright 2 BR 1.5BA end unit with vaulted ceilings and bonus second level loft, new kitchen & baths, custom walk-in MBD closet, large private deck, hdwd floors in living and dining area.

1 of 64

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
7831 SETH HAMPTON
7831 Seth Hampton Drive, Franconia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
1932 sqft
Totally renovated gorgeous 2 car garage town home with a 3 level bump out. Huge master suite with his and her closets.
Results within 1 mile of Franconia
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
9 Units Available
London Park Apartments
The Summit Apartments
260 S Reynolds St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,745
1647 sqft
Recently renovated apartments featuring stunning wrap-around balconies, cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There's an internet cafe and a new fitness center to enjoy. Conveniently located just four minutes from the Old Town Waterfront.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
51 Units Available
The Residences at Springfield Station
6802 Junction Blvd, Springfield, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1169 sqft
Convenient for commuters with easy access to I-395, I-495 and Fairfax County Parkway. Luxurious complex features fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool. Units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
$
10 Units Available
Bren Mar Apartments
6374 Beryl Rd, Lincolnia, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,412
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,183
928 sqft
Close to Old Town Alexandria and just off the I-395, Bren Mar Apartments is conveniently situated near the country's best school districts and county parks. Enjoy in-built laundry and the community's own pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
22 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Cascade at Landmark
300 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,418
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1169 sqft
Located just off of 1-395 for the best access to Alexandria dining and entertainment. Gorgeous units with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen and exceptional views of the city.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
16 Units Available
The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln, Kingstowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,813
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,936
1058 sqft
Luxurious 1-2 bedroom apartments offer privacy and comfort. Conveniently located near shopping, major highways and Kingstowne Community and Rec Centers. All units recently renovated and fully furnished.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 1 at 01:00pm
$
45 Units Available
Sullivan Place
5575 Vincent Gate Ter, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,473
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,551
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1232 sqft
Bren Mar Park and Interstates 95, 395 and 495 are within minutes of this community. There's a fitness center, stylish swimming pool and shuttle bus service. Units feature breakfast bars, track lighting and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 1 at 04:42pm
13 Units Available
London Park Apartments
The Reserve at Eisenhower
5000 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,681
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,896
1188 sqft
Beautiful, spacious apartment homes featuring in-unit washers and dryers, patios/balconies, and 24-hour access to the community fitness center. Easy access to major highways and closely situated to plentiful dining and shopping options.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 1 at 12:10pm
65 Units Available
Modera Tempo
5760 Dow Avenue, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,604
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,569
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,813
1053 sqft
Stylish, urban apartments within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Many apartments are brand new with gorgeous hardwood floors and fireplaces. There are several different layouts to choose from, with key fob access and elevator.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
24 Units Available
London Park Apartments
South Port
6112 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,479
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,307
1157 sqft
Attractive Apartments, located near Van Dorn Street, provide convenient access to the Metro bus line and are pet friendly. Situated among lush greenery, amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center and a newly designed playground.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 1 at 12:08pm
15 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
943 sqft
Premiere location off of I-395, right near Stevenson Park and a host of shopping and dining options. Beautiful, unique units feature balconies with views of the city, while the community offers free gym and laundry.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 1 at 12:34pm
10 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Edlandria
6198 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from Washington, these homes have designer flooring, fully-equipped kitchens and plush carpeting for effective soundproofing. Residents have access to free parking and a fitness center, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
27 Units Available
Henley at Kingstowne
7150 Rock Ridge Ln, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,388
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,206
1280 sqft
Located in the historic section of Alexandria, these beautiful 1-2 bedroom apartments are surrounded by gorgeous landscaping. The property features a pool, tennis courts and a completely equipped fitness center to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
2 Units Available
London Park Apartments
The Tuscany Apartments
260 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,113
1088 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plans with granite countertops, patios/balconies, stainless steel appliances and plentiful storage with walk-in closets. Close to sprawling Stevenson Park, as well as numerous shopping areas.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
$
5 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Landmark Ridge
6161 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1040 sqft
Close to the Van Dorn Metrorail. Beautiful apartments with balconies, carpeting, large windows and lots of storage space. Available furnished. On-site fitness center, pool and community room. Covered parking provided.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
245 Units Available
Cameron Square
5555 Cardinal Place, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,768
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,363
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cameron Square offers the latest features and amenities where you will able to experience type highest levels of quality and luxury.

1 of 10

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
7048 Ellingham Cir
7048 Ellingham Circle, Kingstowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
742 sqft
Kingstowne 1BR Condo - Eton Square - Property Id: 113174 Beautiful 1bd, 1 bth condo with private entrance. In the heart of Kingstowne and walking distance to the Kingstowne Town Center. Access to gym, multiple pools and other amenities.

1 of 16

Last updated June 30 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
307 Yoakum Pkwy
307 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
All utilities included (except cable/internet). Garaged parking spot, 24-hour patrol service and gated entrances.

1 of 25

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Rose Hill
5293 BALLYCASTLE CIR
5293 Ballycastle Circle, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Welcome to 5293 Ballycastle Circle a super brick-front 2 car garage townhouse located in the highly desirable Kingstowne community.

1 of 30

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Rose Hill
6322 DUNMAN WAY
6322 Dunman Way, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Welcome to 6322 Dunman Way, a charming 2-car garage end-unit townhome backing to trees in the popular Kingstowne community.

1 of 15

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Rose Hill
5552 JOWETT COURT
5552 Jowett Court, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1900 sqft
GREAT LOCATION & KINGSTOWNE SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, MOVIES & AMENITIES-POOL, GYM, TRAILS, VOLLEYBALL, TENNIS, TOT LOTS!**1 CAR GAR TH, 3 BDRM, 2 FB, 2 HBA**BRIGHT KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTERTOPS W/BKFST NOOK & PANTRY**SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM W/COZY GAS

1 of 30

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
6388 GAYFIELDS RD
6388 Gayfields Road, Kingstowne, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
Welcome to 6388 Gayfields Road, a stunning 5 bedroom, 5.
City Guide for Franconia, VA

Franconia is home to Belvale a historic mansion that was the home of George Johnston, a contemporary of George Washington who served in the Virginia House of Burgesses and who protested the Stamp Act.

Franconia is considered a suburb sometimes of the big city Washington D.C., and sometimes of D.C.'s own suburb Alexandria, VA. Theres really not too much that goes on in Franconia except living, since people opt to settle down here for a cheaper life than Washington D.C. In fact, Yelp.com only lists one restaurant in Franconia, which is a Roy Rogers fast food joint. The city was settled around a railroad station that opened here in the 1870s. The average income level is high here. Essentially, if you're going to Franconia, you'll want to settle down. You'll be able to find somewhere nice to live, and that's pretty much it you'll want to spend most of your free/recreational time somewhere a little more lively nearby. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Franconia, VA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Franconia renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

