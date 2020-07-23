129 Apartments for rent in Fort Hunt, VA with hardwood floors
1 of 32
1 of 1
1 of 18
1 of 22
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 26
1 of 33
1 of 28
1 of 15
1 of 35
1 of 24
1 of 25
1 of 27
1 of 24
1 of 30
1 of 41
1 of 33
1 of 18
1 of 55
1 of 31
1 of 24
1 of 23
1 of 32
Live among the spies of the intelligence community in Fort Hunt, VA where the city rose to fame for being the site of P.O Box 1142, an ultra secretive American military intelligence facility from World War II. At one time, this facility was used to house and interview Prisoners of War, including rocket scientist Wernher von Braun and German U-Boat Commander Werner Henke.
Once an integral asset for the United States military in every conflict since the Spanish-American War, Fort Hunt is now a thriving community just a half hour drive from the nation's capitol in Washington, D.C. In its older days, Fort Hunt served as a location to house American soldiers and fortify our borders from attack. If an enemy force had been able to infiltrate Fort Hunt, they would have been able to reach Washington, D.C. with little opposition. After the war, the actual fort has become an important historical attraction and the site of many of the city's best restaurants and shopping destinations. Located in the heart of Fairfax County, Fort Hunt had an estimated population of 16045 in 2010. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fort Hunt renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.