Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:43 AM

129 Apartments for rent in Fort Hunt, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fort Hunt renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, pa...

Last updated July 23 at 08:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Fort Hunt
8112 KARL RD
8112 Karl Road, Fort Hunt, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Quintessential Hollin Hall single family home for available for lease. This 4 bedroom2 full bath property has been updated and meticulously maintained by the owners.
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
6504 POTOMAC AVENUE
6504 Potomac Avenue, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
785 sqft
One of a kind 2 bedroom/1 bath Belle View beauty completely renovated from the studs out remodel. Top floor location provides privacy with balcony, recessed lights and updated systems.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6604 10th St #B2
6604 10th Street, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
800 sqft
Updated 2bed/1bath in Alexandria - Wonderful two bed/one bath in the peaceful Belle View neighborhood of Alexandria.

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
6621 WAKEFIELD DRIVE
6621 Wakefield Drive, Fairfax County, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home! This updated, spacious, and light-filled 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo awaits you. The unit includes hardwood floors throughout, a large renovated kitchen, renovated bathroom, private balcony, and gorgeous views from every window.

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Hybla Valley
7983 AVERY PARK COURT
7983 Avery Park Ct, Hybla Valley, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1890 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDS 3.5 BATHS 1 GARAGE BRICK FRONT 4 LEVEL TOWNHOUSE . HARDWOOD FLOOR ON MAIN LEVEL.

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
6617 E WAKEFIELD DRIVE
6617 Wakefield Drive, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
768 sqft
Nice Condo on Entry Level .... In Convenient Location. AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1, 2020. Hardwood flooring in the living room and dining area.

Last updated July 23 at 08:13 AM
1 Unit Available
6609 E WAKEFIELD DR #A1
6609 Wakefield Drive, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
Charming condo in convenient Belle View community. This freshly painted two bedroom, one bathroom condo features new hardwood flooring, living room built-ins, a separate dining area, and kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry for storage.

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8630 WOODWARD AVENUE
8630 Woodward Avenue, Mount Vernon, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,875
2296 sqft
This spacious home is in the beautiful Mt. Vernon area. It is within close proximity to the Historic home of George Washington, the local high school and elementary school. The main entrance walks into a spacious foyer with 2 coat closets.

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8318 ORANGE COURT
8318 Orange Court, Mount Vernon, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2570 sqft
Beautiful colonial with three finished levels and large carport in historic Mt. Vernon with lovely screened in porch off family room. Fireplace in living room. Newer kitchen, gleaming hardwood floors, deck off porch, large corner lot.

Last updated July 23 at 08:13 AM
1 Unit Available
6609 10TH STREET A-1
6609 10th St, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Wood floors refinished in 2019! New Refrigerator in 2019! New kitchen photos coming! Fabulous 2BR in Belle View. Renovated kitchen with Maple cabinets, GRANITE counters, new stainless refrigerator.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:39 AM
33 Units Available
Braddock Road Metro
Meridian at Braddock Station
1200 First St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,595
669 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1141 sqft
Located in the heart of Alexandria, a mere few blocks from the Potomac River. Full-service concierge and 24-hour maintenance staff. Wide variety of floor plans, with amenities like walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:30 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Town
The Mill
515 North Washington Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,600
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Mill in Alexandria. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:24 AM
5 Units Available
Del Ray
Gardens at Del Ray II
6 E Cliff Street, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
832 sqft
The community's grand colonial-style buildings are situated amongst 19th and 20th-century bungalows in the coveted Del Ray neighborhood. We are only minutes from Downtown DC, Arlington, and many world-class museums that should not be missed.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:15 AM
71 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,600
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1177 sqft
Urban luxury and innovative lifestyle. New, smoke-free, LEED Certified, green residences that are truly different. Luxurious accommodations in a central city location include community garden, pool, business center, games room and concierge services.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
23 Units Available
Northeast Alexandria
Mason Hall
1420 W Abingdon Dr, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,355
407 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
955 sqft
In Old Town, near Potomac River trails. Public transportation steps away. Recently renovated, hardwood floors, kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community. On-site laundry, BBQ grills, bike storage, elevator access.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
42 Units Available
Huntington
Riverside Apartments
5860 Cameron Run Ter, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,173
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,461
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1130 sqft
Gorgeous brand new and remodeled homes with quartz countertops and luxury flooring. Stunning Riverside views that will make your home along the Potomac your oasis. Close to the Huntington Metro and Old Town Alexandria.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
43 Units Available
Eisenhower Avenue-Eisenhower West
Cameron Court
2700 Williamsburg St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,706
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,048
1183 sqft
Gated apartment/townhome community with garages. Bordering Old Town. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and alarm system. Pet-friendly, elevators, valet service, pool, gym.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
22 Units Available
Old Town North
The Kingsley
500 Madison St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,974
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,752
1142 sqft
Pet-friendly, green community with 24-hour gym, clubhouse, BBQ grills, pool tables and yoga. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors. Near Alexandria community gardens and farmers' markets. Harris Teeter on-site.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
13 Units Available
Braddock Road Metro
The Bradley Braddock Road Station
1260 Braddock Pl, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,650
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
985 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plan units featuring luxurious granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Community welcomes pets and offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and a business center.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
29 Units Available
Old Town
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,218
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
895 sqft
This luxurious community offers homes with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, natural hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. River views. On-site fitness center, pool and waterfront picnic area.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
10 Units Available
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens
Station 650
650 Potomac Avenue, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,992
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the beautiful new Potomac Yard neighborhood, the apartments feature modern, upscale designs in luxury living. Amenities include pet grooming services and a clubhouse. Conveniently located five minutes from Washington, D.C.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
23 Units Available
Del Ray
The Aspen
3201 Landover Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,328
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,601
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,973
980 sqft
Sunlit apartments with great views of DC, floor to ceiling windows, walk-in closets and upgraded bathrooms. The community has a sparkling swimming pool, fitness center and saunas, and a business center.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 04:42 AM
$
19 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,772
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,312
1461 sqft
Spacious apartments offer fireplaces, kitchen islands and lofts with iron spiral staircases. Grounds feature swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, game room, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 04:42 AM
$
25 Units Available
Braddock Road Metro
The Dalton
1225 1st St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,660
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
956 sqft
This community's residents have luxury amenities including a rooftop pool, conference spaces, and 24-hour fitness center. Indoors they're treated to gourmet-inspired kitchens, and in-unit laundry. The Potomac River, Interstate 495, and Waterfront Park are nearby.
City Guide for Fort Hunt, VA

Live among the spies of the intelligence community in Fort Hunt, VA where the city rose to fame for being the site of P.O Box 1142, an ultra secretive American military intelligence facility from World War II. At one time, this facility was used to house and interview Prisoners of War, including rocket scientist Wernher von Braun and German U-Boat Commander Werner Henke.

Once an integral asset for the United States military in every conflict since the Spanish-American War, Fort Hunt is now a thriving community just a half hour drive from the nation's capitol in Washington, D.C. In its older days, Fort Hunt served as a location to house American soldiers and fortify our borders from attack. If an enemy force had been able to infiltrate Fort Hunt, they would have been able to reach Washington, D.C. with little opposition. After the war, the actual fort has become an important historical attraction and the site of many of the city's best restaurants and shopping destinations. Located in the heart of Fairfax County, Fort Hunt had an estimated population of 16045 in 2010. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Fort Hunt, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fort Hunt renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

