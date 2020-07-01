477 Apartments for rent in Fort Hunt, VA with garage
Live among the spies of the intelligence community in Fort Hunt, VA where the city rose to fame for being the site of P.O Box 1142, an ultra secretive American military intelligence facility from World War II. At one time, this facility was used to house and interview Prisoners of War, including rocket scientist Wernher von Braun and German U-Boat Commander Werner Henke.
Once an integral asset for the United States military in every conflict since the Spanish-American War, Fort Hunt is now a thriving community just a half hour drive from the nation's capitol in Washington, D.C. In its older days, Fort Hunt served as a location to house American soldiers and fortify our borders from attack. If an enemy force had been able to infiltrate Fort Hunt, they would have been able to reach Washington, D.C. with little opposition. After the war, the actual fort has become an important historical attraction and the site of many of the city's best restaurants and shopping destinations. Located in the heart of Fairfax County, Fort Hunt had an estimated population of 16045 in 2010. See more
Fort Hunt apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.