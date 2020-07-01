477 Apartments for rent in Fort Hunt, VA with garage

Apartment List
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Fort Hunt
1116 ANESBURY LANE
1116 Anesbury Lane, Fort Hunt, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
1883 sqft
Stunning and unique 4 bedroom + office, 3 full bathrooms and 1 car garage single family home in desirable Collingwood Estates. Home features gleaming hardwood floors, sun room, skylights and recessed lighting.

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Hybla Valley
1901 MASON HILL DRIVE
1901 Mason Hill Drive, Fort Hunt, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
2382 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
5 BRs, 2 Full bath in Upper level, 1 BR with full bath in basement. Approximately 3,500 finished living area. Formal dining room; fireplace in family room.
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
157 Units Available
Hybla Valley
Mount Vernon Square
2722 Arlington Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1155 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood located near North Hill Park and Hybla Valley Park. Sleek, spacious units, some fully furnished for convenience. Huge community gym, pool and playground, as well as a childcare center for working professionals.

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8276 JAKE PLACE
8276 Jakes Place, Mount Vernon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1344 sqft
GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED Beautiful 3BR, 2 1/2 BA brick townhome, end unit, w/garage in lovely Mt. Vernon. Meticulous condition & freshly painted. All 3 levels above ground. Great light, open floor plan.
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
11 Units Available
Braddock Road Metro
The Bradley Braddock Road Station
1260 Braddock Pl, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,765
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
985 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plan units featuring luxurious granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Community welcomes pets and offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and a business center.
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
114 Units Available
Vickery
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,815
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
981 sqft
Call today to setup your appointment to have you in person tour!
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
32 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
800 Carlyle
800 John Carlyle St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,718
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,769
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,117
1051 sqft
Located just off the Beltway for convenient access to D.C. Unique, contemporary apartment homes equipped with hardwood floors and granite countertops. Community includes amenities such as a coffee bar, pool and business center for professionals.
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
30 Units Available
Old Town
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,268
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
895 sqft
This luxurious community offers homes with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, natural hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. River views. On-site fitness center, pool and waterfront picnic area.
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
20 Units Available
Old Town North
Gables Old Town North
525 Montgomery Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$2,094
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,317
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,205
1183 sqft
Gables Old Town North embraces its historic setting and the community has become a choice for refined living.
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
$
50 Units Available
Huntington
Huntington Gateway
5982 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
Studio
$1,491
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,466
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
1127 sqft
Luxury apartments feature extra storage and patio/balcony. Amenities include rooftop pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Centrally located in the heart of Chevy Chase, near downtown shopping, fine dining and the Friendship Heights Metro Station.
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 03:42pm
$
44 Units Available
Huntington
Riverside Apartments
5860 Cameron Run Ter, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,212
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,368
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,707
1130 sqft
Gorgeous brand new and remodeled homes with quartz countertops and luxury flooring. Stunning Riverside views that will make your home along the Potomac your oasis. Close to the Huntington Metro and Old Town Alexandria.
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 03:42pm
51 Units Available
Eisenhower Avenue-Eisenhower West
Cameron Court
2700 Williamsburg St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,577
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1183 sqft
Gated apartment/townhome community with garages. Bordering Old Town. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and alarm system. Pet-friendly, elevators, valet service, pool, gym.
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 03:42pm
24 Units Available
Groveton
The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy, Groveton, VA
Studio
$1,499
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the beating heart of Alexandria, VA. Granite countertops and hardwood floors give a luxurious feel. Courtyard, pool and dog park. Pets welcome.
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 03:42pm
34 Units Available
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens
The Frasier
615 Swann Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,633
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,916
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,538
1121 sqft
Unique and brand-new apartment community located just south of Washington, D.C. for easy commuting. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets, with an on-site internet cafe and pool.
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 03:42pm
16 Units Available
Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way, National Harbor, MD
Studio
$1,955
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,907
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,449
1156 sqft
Shop and dine along the Potomac. These 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and balcony. Enjoy putting green, pool, and other amenities.
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
$
6 Units Available
Del Ray
Del Ray Central
3051 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,749
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,193
1049 sqft
Del Ray Central is one of the most in-demand apartment communities for young people. It comes complete with all the luxury amenities you could ever want!
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 01:00pm
$
52 Units Available
Del Ray
Del Ray Tower
3110 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,399
387 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,682
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1031 sqft
Located in the Del Ray neighborhood, just northwest of Old Town Alexandria. Apartments feature open-concept gourmet kitchens and spacious balconies for entertaining guests. Communal amenities include a clubhouse, business center and fitness center.
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 01:00pm
$
37 Units Available
Huntington
Courts at Huntington
5950 Grand Pavilion Way, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,599
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1142 sqft
Have the best of both worlds when you live at The Courts at Hungtington Station. With a prime location in Alexandria, all that Washington DC has to offer is within your reach.
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
$
30 Units Available
Del Ray
Reserve at Potomac Yard
3700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,224
1147 sqft
The Reserve at Potomac Yard is the perfect home for the DC commuter, as it's just five minutes away from the heart of the city.
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
$
28 Units Available
Braddock Road Metro
1111 Belle Pre
1111 Belle Pre Way, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,692
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,354
1066 sqft
Resort-style, Old Town living. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, alarm systems and garages. Green community featuring 24-hour concierge and gym. BBQ grill, fire pit, game room and pool.
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
$
28 Units Available
Braddock Road Metro
The Dalton
1225 1st St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,670
508 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
980 sqft
This community's residents have luxury amenities including a rooftop pool, conference spaces, and 24-hour fitness center. Indoors they're treated to gourmet-inspired kitchens, and in-unit laundry. The Potomac River, Interstate 495, and Waterfront Park are nearby.
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
16 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,892
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,082
1461 sqft
Spacious apartments offer fireplaces, kitchen islands and lofts with iron spiral staircases. Grounds feature swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, game room, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495.
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 12:47pm
65 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,710
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1177 sqft
Urban luxury and innovative lifestyle. New, smoke-free, LEED Certified, green residences that are truly different. Luxurious accommodations in a central city location include community garden, pool, business center, games room and concierge services.
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 12:29pm
30 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Meridian at Eisenhower Station
2351 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,780
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1208 sqft
Deluxe tower apartment living. Elegant design, spacious homes and breathtaking high-rise views. Shopping on ground floor. There's a 22-theatre multiplex cinema next door at Hoffman Center, and Eisenhower Avenue Metro station is across the street.
City Guide for Fort Hunt, VA

Live among the spies of the intelligence community in Fort Hunt, VA where the city rose to fame for being the site of P.O Box 1142, an ultra secretive American military intelligence facility from World War II. At one time, this facility was used to house and interview Prisoners of War, including rocket scientist Wernher von Braun and German U-Boat Commander Werner Henke.

Once an integral asset for the United States military in every conflict since the Spanish-American War, Fort Hunt is now a thriving community just a half hour drive from the nation's capitol in Washington, D.C. In its older days, Fort Hunt served as a location to house American soldiers and fortify our borders from attack. If an enemy force had been able to infiltrate Fort Hunt, they would have been able to reach Washington, D.C. with little opposition. After the war, the actual fort has become an important historical attraction and the site of many of the city's best restaurants and shopping destinations. Located in the heart of Fairfax County, Fort Hunt had an estimated population of 16045 in 2010. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Fort Hunt, VA

Fort Hunt apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

