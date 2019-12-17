All apartments in Fort Hunt
Find more places like 8615 CONOVER PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Hunt, VA
/
8615 CONOVER PLACE
Last updated December 17 2019 at 8:56 PM

8615 CONOVER PLACE

8615 Conover Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Hunt
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

8615 Conover Place, Fort Hunt, VA 22308
Fort Hunt

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Renovations Complete ! ! New paint throughout, oak floors refinished, new carpet - ready to move in . . . . WAYNEWOOD SCHOOL, WONDERFUL COMMUNITY, GREAT LOCATION. Very nice 3 bedroom, 3 full bath split level house with renovated kitchen and added family room in back. It's only one street over from Waynewood school - great for younger kids. Waynewood has 753 lovely homes by the Potomac River between Alexandria and Mt Vernon (on one of President George Washington's original 5 farms). The nearby George Washington Parkway has easy access along the very scenic Potomac River for 8 miles with jogging/ biking/walking path; easy driving access to Old Town Alexandria, Pentagon, Crystal City, & DC; metrobus to metro, or express bus to DC. Avail now for only $2700/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8615 CONOVER PLACE have any available units?
8615 CONOVER PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Hunt, VA.
What amenities does 8615 CONOVER PLACE have?
Some of 8615 CONOVER PLACE's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8615 CONOVER PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
8615 CONOVER PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8615 CONOVER PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 8615 CONOVER PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Hunt.
Does 8615 CONOVER PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 8615 CONOVER PLACE offers parking.
Does 8615 CONOVER PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8615 CONOVER PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8615 CONOVER PLACE have a pool?
No, 8615 CONOVER PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 8615 CONOVER PLACE have accessible units?
No, 8615 CONOVER PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 8615 CONOVER PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8615 CONOVER PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8615 CONOVER PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8615 CONOVER PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fort Hunt 3 BedroomsFort Hunt Apartments with Garage
Fort Hunt Apartments with Parking
Fort Hunt Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDCalverton, MDDale City, VAForest Glen, MD
North Kensington, MDFranconia, VAAccokeek, MDSeven Corners, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VABrock Hall, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDNeabsco, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America