8615 CONOVER PLACE

Renovations Complete ! ! New paint throughout, oak floors refinished, new carpet - ready to move in . . . . WAYNEWOOD SCHOOL, WONDERFUL COMMUNITY, GREAT LOCATION. Very nice 3 bedroom, 3 full bath split level house with renovated kitchen and added family room in back. It's only one street over from Waynewood school - great for younger kids. Waynewood has 753 lovely homes by the Potomac River between Alexandria and Mt Vernon (on one of President George Washington's original 5 farms). The nearby George Washington Parkway has easy access along the very scenic Potomac River for 8 miles with jogging/ biking/walking path; easy driving access to Old Town Alexandria, Pentagon, Crystal City, & DC; metrobus to metro, or express bus to DC. Avail now for only $2700/mo.