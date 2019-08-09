Amenities

8400 Ashwood Dr. Available 09/01/19 Spacious Rambler Chefs Kitchen - This stunning 2528 sq. ft rambler offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a huge basement, gourmet chefs kitchen, a wood burning fire place, and lots of details that make this home a destination. Never be isolated in this beautiful open floor plan with gleaming hardwood floors and tons of natural light. The modern open concept chefs kitchen is at the heart of this home complete with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ornate tile work, and built in seating. Enjoy a stunning view of the yard all year long from the covered 4 season patio bonus space. 4 bedrooms provide plenty of space for families. Master bedroom has an on suite with elegant and stylish accents and designer touches. Walk in shower, and luxurious tile really make this space a delight. A huge finished basement for entertaining with included walk out access to a lush and well manicured backyard. Utility room/laundry room in basement. In the backyard enjoy a relaxing time under the shade of beautiful old trees, or from the split level patio in this fully fenced private yard. So much entertaining potential and enjoyment from this stunning backyard. So many more extras such as 3 zone built in speakers, shed, and private driveway parking. Excellent location, just 1 block from the GW Parkway - 10 min to Old Town, 15 min (9 mi) to Fort Belvoir, 20 min (11 mi) to the Pentagon, and 25 min to DC. Walking and biking on the Mt Vernon Trail and family fun at the Collingwood Park are also just a block away! Pets are welcome, tenant pays all utilities (power, water, gas, sewer) accepting applications at www.keyrenteralexandria.com search rentals



Applications must be filled out and paid for online for all applicants 18+, applications are processed in order received subject to qualifications, no refunds, allow 3-5 business days to process application. Applications will not be considered complete nor reviewed until every Applicant 18 years of age and older who will be living at the property has completed, signed, provide all required documents and paid for a separate application. Pets are welcome and must be registered with Keyrenter Alexandria during application process or at www.keyrenterAlexandria.com/pets, $40 monthly pet fee and $300 pet deposit applies per pet. No smoking/vaping in unit or on premises.



