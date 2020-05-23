All apartments in Fort Hunt
Find more places like 7121 MARINE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Hunt, VA
/
7121 MARINE DRIVE
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:44 AM

7121 MARINE DRIVE

7121 Marine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Hunt
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

7121 Marine Drive, Fort Hunt, VA 22307
Fort Hunt

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Owner prefers a Lease/Purchase with delayed settlement. Minutes to GW Parkway and Old Town Alexandria, Captivating, All-Brick and Custom-built for former Secretary of the Commonwealth of Virginia and 8th District U.S. Congressman Stan Parris*Designed for entertaining*Volume Ceilings, Skylights and Decorative Mouldings*Sparkling Hardwoods*Expansive Formal Rooms*Breezy and Bright Sunroom*A very cozy Den with raised-hearth fireplace*Kitchen can easily accommodate an Island*A Bedroom on the Main Level is perfectly located for Guests*Decking at Rear spans the length of the home*Circular Stairs with Silk Panel accents and tiered chandelier ascend to a Master Suite like none other featuring gas fireplace, walk-in closets, sitting and dressing areas and its own private balcony overlooking the rear elevation. Vibrant colors and rich finishes throughout. Make this Masterpiece yours and go visit today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7121 MARINE DRIVE have any available units?
7121 MARINE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Hunt, VA.
What amenities does 7121 MARINE DRIVE have?
Some of 7121 MARINE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7121 MARINE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7121 MARINE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7121 MARINE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7121 MARINE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Hunt.
Does 7121 MARINE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7121 MARINE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7121 MARINE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7121 MARINE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7121 MARINE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7121 MARINE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7121 MARINE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7121 MARINE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7121 MARINE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7121 MARINE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7121 MARINE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7121 MARINE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fort Hunt 3 BedroomsFort Hunt Apartments with Garage
Fort Hunt Apartments with ParkingFort Hunt Cheap Places
Anne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDCalverton, MDDale City, VAForest Glen, MD
North Kensington, MDFranconia, VAAccokeek, MDSeven Corners, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VABrock Hall, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDNeabsco, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America