7121 MARINE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Owner prefers a Lease/Purchase with delayed settlement. Minutes to GW Parkway and Old Town Alexandria, Captivating, All-Brick and Custom-built for former Secretary of the Commonwealth of Virginia and 8th District U.S. Congressman Stan Parris*Designed for entertaining*Volume Ceilings, Skylights and Decorative Mouldings*Sparkling Hardwoods*Expansive Formal Rooms*Breezy and Bright Sunroom*A very cozy Den with raised-hearth fireplace*Kitchen can easily accommodate an Island*A Bedroom on the Main Level is perfectly located for Guests*Decking at Rear spans the length of the home*Circular Stairs with Silk Panel accents and tiered chandelier ascend to a Master Suite like none other featuring gas fireplace, walk-in closets, sitting and dressing areas and its own private balcony overlooking the rear elevation. Vibrant colors and rich finishes throughout. Make this Masterpiece yours and go visit today!