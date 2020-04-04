7108 PARK TERRACE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Prime location adjacent to GW PKWY and Potomac River just minutes to Old Town and DC. Public Transportation 1 block away. Huge Rambler SIX Bedrooms, Remodeled Island Kitchen w/enormous Butler's Pantry, THREE remodeled Baths, Abundant Storage. Completely Redone Lower Level with Recreation Room, Two Bedrooms, One Totally Remodeled Bath, Separate Laundry, Huge Storeroom and private rear entry for AuPair or In-Laws*Fenced Rear*Two-Car Main Level Garage*Breezy Sunroom*A Delightful Comfortable Home of over 4,000 finished ft.*Great for Entertaining