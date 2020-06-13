/
3 bedroom apartments
134 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fort Belvoir, VA
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fort Belvoir
1 Unit Available
5714 Surveyor Rd
5714 Surveyor Rd, Fort Belvoir, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Villages at Belvoir - Dogue Creek Village - Property Id: 281972 LIMITED TIME OFFERS IN DOGUE CREEK VILLAGE - Three-bedroom homes leasing for $2,115/month and select four-bedroom homes leasing for $2,325/month in Dogue Creek Village.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Belvoir
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
8230 Jepson Pl
8230 Jepson Place, Fairfax County, VA
8230 Jepson Pl Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Split Foyer Single Family Home in Alexandria - Renters Warehouse are proud to present this single family home with lots of room! 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with finished walkout basement! Hardwood floors,
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
4704 Perch Pl
4704 Perch Place, Fairfax County, VA
LOCATION - CLOSE TO FT BELVOIR. PERFECT LOCATION BACK UPS TO PARK AND IN BACK OF NEIGHBORHOOD, HUGE DRIVEWAY WITH DOUBLE 2 CAR GARAGE.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
7831 SETH HAMPTON
7831 Seth Hampton Drive, Franconia, VA
Totally renovated gorgeous 2 car garage town home with a 3 level bump out. Huge master suite with his and her closets.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
7507 CADBURY ROW
7507 Cadbury Row, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1412 sqft
Upgraded Kingstowne TH backing to woods! Maple cabinets, plus stainless & granite in Kitchen. Hardwood floors all main level. Master Bath w/ 2-person soaking tub, skylight, and separate shower. Large deck has stair to hardscape patio.
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
8160 FERNLAKE COURT
8160 Fernlake Court, Fairfax County, VA
*Light Filled All Brick End Townhome Located in Desirable Pinewood Lake Community*Townhome faces Trees*Quiet Cul-de-sac*Tons of Guest Parking*Large Raer Fenced Yard and Patio*Perfect for Entertaining*Shed*Walking Distance to Community Amenities:
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
8106 COOPER STREET
8106 Cooper Street, Fairfax County, VA
Excellent Rental. 4 Bedroom 3 full baths, eat-in KT, separate DR, LR fireplace,huge rec room,sunroom, 2 car carport and big finished basement for storage, carport and more.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6629 HUNTER CREEK LANE
6629 Hunter Creek Lane, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1720 sqft
**** Please Contact nice Tenant to schedule showing **** Beautiful End Unit Townhouse in Island Creek situated right next to Central Park like open trees of green area with ample of guest parking, Huge Gourmet Kitchen, Bedrooms, Baths, .
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
7451 TOWCHESTER COURT
7451 Towchester Court, Hayfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1630 sqft
FABULOUS VIEW!* COMPLETELY RENOVATED EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH BAY WINDOW*FRESH NEUTRAL PAINT THROUGH-OUT!!TERRIFIC END UNIT WITH 2.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6716 MORNING RIDE CIR
6716 Morning Ride Circle, Franconia, VA
Welcome to 6716 Morning Ride Circle, a beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6915 TRESTLE COURT
6915 Trestle Court, Newington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2098 sqft
Spacious 3BR 3.5BA TH with over 2,000 SF of living space. Huge master bedroom with two closets. Light filled kitchen with space to eat-in. Full bathroom in finished basement with walkout to fully fenced backyard. Backs to woods.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
8800 MCNAIR DRIVE
8800 Mc Nair Drive, Mount Vernon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
1653 sqft
BEAUTIFUL RAMBLER REMODELED IN 2018 ON A HUGE CORNER LOT.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6026 WESCOTT HILLS WAY
6026 Wescott Hills Way, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Welcome to 6026 Wescott Hills Way, an exquisite 3 level townhouse with a garage backing to trees, in the highly sought after Kingstowne community.
1 of 30
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
6388 GAYFIELDS RD
6388 Gayfields Road, Kingstowne, VA
Welcome to 6388 Gayfields Road, a stunning 5 bedroom, 5.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
7506 CADBURY ROW
7506 Cadbury Row, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1838 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom, 2.55 BA, Brick end Unit town home in popular Kingstowne neighborhood. Home has separate dining room living room with walkout to large deck in fence backyard. Huge Master Bedroom suite with vaulted ceilings and luxury bath.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
5609 ASHFIELD ROAD
5609 Ashfield Road, Hayfield, VA
Welcome home to this well-maintained 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home located in Hayfield Farms! Lots of light shines throughout the windows.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Belvoir
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Hybla Valley
159 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
2722 Arlington Dr, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1155 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood located near North Hill Park and Hybla Valley Park. Sleek, spacious units, some fully furnished for convenience. Huge community gym, pool and playground, as well as a childcare center for working professionals.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:58pm
21 Units Available
London Park Towers Apartments
5375 Duke St, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,058
1598 sqft
Pet-friendly units located near Capital Beltway and Van Dorn Metro station. Enjoy community amenities like a fitness center, pool, picnic area with grill and pet playground. Corporate suites available.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
39 Units Available
The Mark
100 S Reynolds St, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,543
1276 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly Alexandria community. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Offers trash valet, shuffleboard, pool table, game room and Internet access.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Larchmont Village Apartments West
30 Units Available
Bennington Crossings
441 N Armistead St, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1134 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly Alexandria apartment community. Near local farmers' markets and community gardens. Includes kitchen appliances, A/C and walk-in closets. Community gym and swimming pool. On-site parking for residents.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
24 Units Available
Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way, Laurel Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1979 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances, along with open floor plans and outdoor living spaces. Ready access to D.C. Metro, near I-95 and Laurel Hill Park.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Hybla Valley
3 Units Available
Cherry Arms
7131 Richmond Hwy, Hybla Valley, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
993 sqft
Close to King Street-Old Town Metrorail Station, I-495 and I-395. Furnished apartments featuring a private patio or balcony. Community amenities include a swimming pool, playground and on-site laundry. Residents have access to 24-hour maintenance services.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:35am
$
63 Units Available
Modera Tempo
5760 Dow Avenue, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,202
1227 sqft
Stylish, urban apartments within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Many apartments are brand new with gorgeous hardwood floors and fireplaces. There are several different layouts to choose from, with key fob access and elevator.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
London Park Apartments
26 Units Available
South Port
6112 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,268
1157 sqft
Attractive Apartments, located near Van Dorn Street, provide convenient access to the Metro bus line and are pet friendly. Situated among lush greenery, amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center and a newly designed playground.
