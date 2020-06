Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic Home on Quiet Cul-de-sac in Sought after Bradley Farm Community. Multiple Decks and Patio Back to Woods/Stream. Carpets/Paint/Appliances all look great. Lawn mowing included. 4 Beds Up, Real Bedroom & Full Bath on Lower Level. Enormous Storage Area. Avail for occupancy 8/1/2019. One dog will be considered but only with superb credit (700+ FICO) /$500 deposit. Prof Managed. Community Pool. SHOWS GREAT!