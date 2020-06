Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming three bedroom and two and a half bath home on large lot. Features an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gleaming hardwood floors and a spacious main floor. The one car garage brings an added level of convenience. Shed is not usable. Only 0.3 miles to Floris Elementary School. $60/applicant