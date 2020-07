Amenities

Open House: Saturday (03/23) from 1:00PM-3:00PM. Private community within McNair Farms master plan. Pool/club house, tennis/basketball courts, walking paths. Open floor plan with entrance into living/dining room, large kitchen/dining area and deck open to natural wooded area. Walk out family room in lower level with covered patio. Three bedrooms up stairs and two full baths. Great location minutes from Metro bus and rail.