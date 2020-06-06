All apartments in Floris
Find more places like 13015 AZALEA WOODS WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Floris, VA
/
13015 AZALEA WOODS WAY
Last updated June 6 2020 at 12:18 PM

13015 AZALEA WOODS WAY

13015 Azalea Woods Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Floris
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13015 Azalea Woods Way, Floris, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
NEW PRICE. Available July 1. Great location close to Dulles Airport , Dulles Toll Road, 15 minute walk to Herndon Metro. Beautiful 5500 sq ft home located on a private cul de sac. 3 finished levels with abundant storage. Gourmet kitchen including gas cooking, granite counter tops, and double ovens. Sun room off kitchen overlooks fenced rear yard and stone patio. Patio furniture included. Formal living and dining rooms accented with crown molding, chair rail, and wainscoting. Spacious family room has gas fireplace and second staircase to upper level. Large master bedroom offers sitting room, walk-in closet and private bath with jacuzzi tub. 43 X 14 lower level recreation room, optional 5th bedroom with full bath. 12-36 months lease, make appointment to preview, tenant occupied. Prefer 24 hour notice but may show sooner. $3675 if tenant maintains lawn or $3775 owner maintains. GREAT SCHOOLS. Great LOCATION with Only 3 minute drive to Herndon Metro. Pictures are from 2018.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13015 AZALEA WOODS WAY have any available units?
13015 AZALEA WOODS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Floris, VA.
What amenities does 13015 AZALEA WOODS WAY have?
Some of 13015 AZALEA WOODS WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13015 AZALEA WOODS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
13015 AZALEA WOODS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13015 AZALEA WOODS WAY pet-friendly?
No, 13015 AZALEA WOODS WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Floris.
Does 13015 AZALEA WOODS WAY offer parking?
Yes, 13015 AZALEA WOODS WAY offers parking.
Does 13015 AZALEA WOODS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13015 AZALEA WOODS WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13015 AZALEA WOODS WAY have a pool?
No, 13015 AZALEA WOODS WAY does not have a pool.
Does 13015 AZALEA WOODS WAY have accessible units?
No, 13015 AZALEA WOODS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 13015 AZALEA WOODS WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13015 AZALEA WOODS WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 13015 AZALEA WOODS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 13015 AZALEA WOODS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Floris Apartments with BalconyFloris Apartments with Garage
Floris Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFloris Apartments with Parking
Floris Apartments with Washer-DryerAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VARedland, MD
Forest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VADamascus, MDAccokeek, MDColesville, MDBrambleton, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University