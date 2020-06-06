13015 AZALEA WOODS WAY

Amenities

NEW PRICE. Available July 1. Great location close to Dulles Airport , Dulles Toll Road, 15 minute walk to Herndon Metro. Beautiful 5500 sq ft home located on a private cul de sac. 3 finished levels with abundant storage. Gourmet kitchen including gas cooking, granite counter tops, and double ovens. Sun room off kitchen overlooks fenced rear yard and stone patio. Patio furniture included. Formal living and dining rooms accented with crown molding, chair rail, and wainscoting. Spacious family room has gas fireplace and second staircase to upper level. Large master bedroom offers sitting room, walk-in closet and private bath with jacuzzi tub. 43 X 14 lower level recreation room, optional 5th bedroom with full bath. 12-36 months lease, make appointment to preview, tenant occupied. Prefer 24 hour notice but may show sooner. $3675 if tenant maintains lawn or $3775 owner maintains. GREAT SCHOOLS. Great LOCATION with Only 3 minute drive to Herndon Metro. Pictures are from 2018.