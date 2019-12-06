All apartments in Floris
Find more places like 12915 LYME BAY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Floris, VA
/
12915 LYME BAY DRIVE
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:42 AM

12915 LYME BAY DRIVE

12915 Lyme Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Floris
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12915 Lyme Bay Drive, Floris, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Nicely updated 4 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom with 2 car garage Colonial in great neighborhood. Beautifully updated kitchen with stainless appliances, convection/induction stove, large Fridge with bottom freezer, plenty of cabinets & counter space, eat in area. Family Room off Kitchen with wood stove insert & sliding glass door to screened in back porch. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Large Master bedroom with private bath plus 3 additional bedrooms all upstairs. Basement is partially finished with small recreation room and then plenty of storage area. Property is available now. Property is professionally managed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12915 LYME BAY DRIVE have any available units?
12915 LYME BAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Floris, VA.
What amenities does 12915 LYME BAY DRIVE have?
Some of 12915 LYME BAY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12915 LYME BAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12915 LYME BAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12915 LYME BAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12915 LYME BAY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Floris.
Does 12915 LYME BAY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12915 LYME BAY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12915 LYME BAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12915 LYME BAY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12915 LYME BAY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12915 LYME BAY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12915 LYME BAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12915 LYME BAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12915 LYME BAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12915 LYME BAY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12915 LYME BAY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12915 LYME BAY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Move Cross Country
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Floris Apartments with BalconyFloris Apartments with Garage
Floris Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFloris Apartments with Parking
Floris Apartments with Washer-DryerAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VARedland, MD
Forest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VADamascus, MDAccokeek, MDColesville, MDBrambleton, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University