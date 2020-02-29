12857 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub media room

Stunning, Updated, Stately Sun-lit Colonial nestled right outside the beltway. This 4300 sq ft Northeast facing Colonial has it all * This 5 generous sized bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 car garage beauty is in a quiet & sought after community with excellent Floris/ Carson school pyramid, Walk to Herndon-Monroe Park & Ride/ upcoming Silver line Metro *Brims with sunlight year-round *Finished Walk-out Basement with a 1 large bedroom, 1 full bath, wet bar & mini fridge, huge home theater screen, gas fireplace *Fully Fenced-in Yard *Beautiful Sunroom addition leads out to Deck *An impressive 2 Story Entrance greets you with architectural details/designer updates throughout the home *Gourmet kitchen with Granite Center island & Countertops, SS backsplash, and all new Stainless steel Appliances *Updated Powder room *formal Library *all Hardwood floors, Gas Fireplace on the main level *Jacuzzi tub w jets, separate shower, double vanity in master bath, huge Walk-in master Closet *Newer roof, newer upgraded carpet on the upper level, new AC/heat pump *Irrigation/ Sprinkler system installed *Commuter's dream- Walking distance to Herndon Monroe Park and Ride/upcoming silver line Metro. Surrounded by walking/biking trails, parks, restaurants, theaters, gyms, shopping & and many other popular attractions. Walk to historic Frying Pan Park & zoo & Farmer's market, Harris Teeter, 6-7 min drive to vibrant Reston Town Center, shopping/ Dulles Tech Corridor. Easy access to 267 Toll Rd, Fairfax County Pkwy, and Route 28. The listing agent is the owner. This is a ten on ten home!