Floris, VA
12857 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT
Last updated February 29 2020 at 6:03 AM

12857 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT

12857 Williams Meadow Court · No Longer Available
Location

12857 Williams Meadow Court, Floris, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Stunning, Updated, Stately Sun-lit Colonial nestled right outside the beltway. This 4300 sq ft Northeast facing Colonial has it all * This 5 generous sized bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 car garage beauty is in a quiet & sought after community with excellent Floris/ Carson school pyramid, Walk to Herndon-Monroe Park & Ride/ upcoming Silver line Metro *Brims with sunlight year-round *Finished Walk-out Basement with a 1 large bedroom, 1 full bath, wet bar & mini fridge, huge home theater screen, gas fireplace *Fully Fenced-in Yard *Beautiful Sunroom addition leads out to Deck *An impressive 2 Story Entrance greets you with architectural details/designer updates throughout the home *Gourmet kitchen with Granite Center island & Countertops, SS backsplash, and all new Stainless steel Appliances *Updated Powder room *formal Library *all Hardwood floors, Gas Fireplace on the main level *Jacuzzi tub w jets, separate shower, double vanity in master bath, huge Walk-in master Closet *Newer roof, newer upgraded carpet on the upper level, new AC/heat pump *Irrigation/ Sprinkler system installed *Commuter's dream- Walking distance to Herndon Monroe Park and Ride/upcoming silver line Metro. Surrounded by walking/biking trails, parks, restaurants, theaters, gyms, shopping & and many other popular attractions. Walk to historic Frying Pan Park & zoo & Farmer's market, Harris Teeter, 6-7 min drive to vibrant Reston Town Center, shopping/ Dulles Tech Corridor. Easy access to 267 Toll Rd, Fairfax County Pkwy, and Route 28. The listing agent is the owner. This is a ten on ten home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12857 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT have any available units?
12857 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Floris, VA.
What amenities does 12857 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT have?
Some of 12857 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12857 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12857 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12857 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT pet-friendly?
No, 12857 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Floris.
Does 12857 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT offer parking?
Yes, 12857 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT offers parking.
Does 12857 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12857 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12857 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT have a pool?
No, 12857 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT does not have a pool.
Does 12857 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT have accessible units?
No, 12857 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12857 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12857 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 12857 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12857 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT has units with air conditioning.
