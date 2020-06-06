All apartments in Floris
Find more places like 12844 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Floris, VA
/
12844 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:22 AM

12844 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT

12844 Williams Meadow Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Floris
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12844 Williams Meadow Court, Floris, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Stunning Rental in Monroe Chase! 4BR, 3.5BA brick front single-family home with two car garage on a quiet cul-de-sac in Monroe Chase. A soaring foyer will lead your guest to sophisticated living areas. Open floor plan with sparkling hardwood floors throughout main level. Formal living/dining room combination will accommodate large family gatherings. Main level office is perfect when working from home. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ample cabinets, recessed lighting, desk, kitchen island, breakfast bar, pantry, over-sized breakfast nook and walk out access to backyard. Separate laundry room is conveniently located off kitchen. Family room offers a wall of windows, gas fireplace, ceiling fan and vaulted ceiling. Huge Master bedroom suite with tray ceiling, walk-in closet and private luxury bath. Secondary bedrooms with plenty of room for sleep, storage or play. Large finished lower level offers family-sized recreation room, full bath, and walk up stairs to backyard. Fenced backyard offers lots of nature trees for privacy. Conveniently located to Route 28, Route 50, Dulles Toll Road, I-66 shops, restaurants, a short drive to Dulles Airport and less than 3 miles to Metro. No pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12844 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT have any available units?
12844 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Floris, VA.
What amenities does 12844 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT have?
Some of 12844 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12844 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12844 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12844 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT pet-friendly?
No, 12844 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Floris.
Does 12844 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT offer parking?
Yes, 12844 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT offers parking.
Does 12844 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12844 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12844 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT have a pool?
No, 12844 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT does not have a pool.
Does 12844 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT have accessible units?
No, 12844 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12844 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12844 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 12844 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 12844 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Floris Apartments with BalconyFloris Apartments with Garage
Floris Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFloris Apartments with Parking
Floris Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VARedland, MD
Forest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VADamascus, MDAccokeek, MDColesville, MDBrambleton, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University