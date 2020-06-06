12844 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

Stunning Rental in Monroe Chase! 4BR, 3.5BA brick front single-family home with two car garage on a quiet cul-de-sac in Monroe Chase. A soaring foyer will lead your guest to sophisticated living areas. Open floor plan with sparkling hardwood floors throughout main level. Formal living/dining room combination will accommodate large family gatherings. Main level office is perfect when working from home. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ample cabinets, recessed lighting, desk, kitchen island, breakfast bar, pantry, over-sized breakfast nook and walk out access to backyard. Separate laundry room is conveniently located off kitchen. Family room offers a wall of windows, gas fireplace, ceiling fan and vaulted ceiling. Huge Master bedroom suite with tray ceiling, walk-in closet and private luxury bath. Secondary bedrooms with plenty of room for sleep, storage or play. Large finished lower level offers family-sized recreation room, full bath, and walk up stairs to backyard. Fenced backyard offers lots of nature trees for privacy. Conveniently located to Route 28, Route 50, Dulles Toll Road, I-66 shops, restaurants, a short drive to Dulles Airport and less than 3 miles to Metro. No pets!