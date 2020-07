Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Fully furnished walk out lower level apartment unit in the peaceful 10 acre lot w/pond *1275 sf - 1 Bedroom w/ french door to out, 1 Bath, Bright living room with french door and lot's of windows, it's own kitchen and washer/dryer unit* Enjoy the spectacular views from huge concrete patio* month to month lease also available with $1,500 monthly rent, tons of parking spaces in the circular driveway. All utilities include.