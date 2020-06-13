Apartment List
71 Apartments for rent in Falmouth, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:22am
14 Units Available
Aquia Terrace Apartments
190 White Pine Circle, Falmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1110 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, espresso cabinetry, and ice maker. Community includes 24-hour gym, dog park, pool, and parking. Located off Route 1, which make it convenient for commuters.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Clearview Heights
1 Unit Available
431 COLLINGWOOD DR
431 Collingwood Drive, Falmouth, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
House SCHEDULED to come on the market this FRIDAY the 24th. NO SHOWINGS until MAY or later as the tenant is still in the property. House & Carpets will be professionally cleaned before new tenant moves in. Over 3500 sq.ft.
Results within 1 mile of Falmouth

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Leeland Station
1 Unit Available
83 Walnut Farms Pkwy
83 Walnut Farms Parkway, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
3204 sqft
83 Walnut Farms Pkwy - Well maintained colonial in Leeland Station. Home has open floor plan. Family room w/lots of windows and fireplace. Kitchen w/island & eat in area. Separate dining room. Living room. Hardwood flooring on most of the main level.

1 of 35

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
408 Streamview Drive
408 Streamview Drive, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1930 sqft
SIMPLY STUNNING TOWNHOUSE - CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN FREDERICKBURG / EASY COMMUTE TO QUANTICO - Simply stunning! This beautiful 3 fully finished townhouse located conveniently for commuters both north and south.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Downtown Fredericksburg
1 Unit Available
1122 CAROLINE STREET
1122 Caroline Street, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
480 sqft
Downtown Walking Distance To Everything! 1 Bedroom/1 Bath. Gorgeous HW Floors & Porch. NEW PAINT. Beautiful Home Converted Into Apartments. PARKING. The $1,000/Month Includes Utilities.$30.00/Month for Trash & W/D. $50.
Results within 5 miles of Falmouth
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:33am
6 Units Available
Greens of Salem Run
5600 Salem Run Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1309 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,599
1734 sqft
Convenient to I-95. Also near Central Park and Spotsylvania Mall. Spacious townhomes with carpeted floors, walk-in closets, eat-in kitchens, and private patios or balconies. Property offers extensive leisure facilities and ample resident and guest parking.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Celebrate Virginia
39 Units Available
Silver Collection at Celebrate
2530 Celebrate Virginia Parkway, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1398 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with designer lighting and wood-plank flooring. Property highlights include a 10,000 square-foot clubhouse, saltwater pool, and pet spa. Near I-95. Shop at Cosner's Corner during free time.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
18 Units Available
Camden Hills
136 Wellington Lakes Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1000 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include air conditioning, walk-in closets, carpet and dishwasher. Community offers 24-hour laundry, 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry and trash valet. Great location between Business Hwy 1 and Jefferson Davis Hwy.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Contact for Availability
Riverwoods Apartments of Fredericksburg
2000 Woodlyn Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$995
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
976 sqft
Welcome to Riverwoods Apartments Homes of Fredericksburg, an intimate community located just outside of historic Old Town Fredericksburg, with almost immediate access to most major roadways in the area.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
4 Units Available
Valor Apartment Homes
1150 Noble Way, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1342 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
121 Cleremont Drive
121 Cleremont Drive, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,897
1980 sqft
Immaculate Colonial in South Stafford! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom detached home with wrap front porch, Fireplace. Formal living room, Dining room, Family room, Deck, 2 car garage, Convenient to shopping, schools, major roads and commuter station.

1 of 60

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
England Run
1 Unit Available
1 Slate Drive
1 Slate Dr, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
3572 sqft
England Run's Finest! - Fabulous 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Colonial Home In The Well Sought After England Run Community W/2-Car Garage. Bright & Spacious 3,500+ sq. ft.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1113 Walker Dr
1113 Walker Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2735 sqft
Excellent location and excellent conditions. Formal living and dining rooms, family room with fireplace. Ample kitchen with pantry, silestone counters and breakfast area. Hardwood floors in all main level.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1409 Hearthstone Dr
1409 Hearthstone Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2592 sqft
GORGEOUS 4 Br in Village of Idlewild! Beautiful and spacious at 2,592 sq. ft. master suite, washer, dryer, patio out back w/1 car garage street access. Close to I-95, shopping, schools, downtown Fredericksburg, unfinished basement great for storage.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
115 Brookewood Dr
115 Brookwood Drive, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1781 sqft
South Stafford brick rambler with a finished basement. Beautiful hardwood floors . 3 bedrooms all on 1 level, large family room, kitchen open w/ wood stove, huge brick patio. Master with separate entrance. Home is very well maintained.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
124 Royal Crescent Way
124 Royal Crescent Way, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3404 sqft
Beautiful colonial in sought after Stafford Lakes, culdesac location, fenced back yard, beautiful stone patio, Open floor plan with gourmet kitchen & large center island..large family room with additional flex room on first floor..

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
22 SUNSET RIDGE LANE
22 Sunset Ridge Lane, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
3012 sqft
Beautiful Updated Home In The Desirable Cannon Ridge Community.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4626 PLANK ROAD
4626 Plank Road, Spotsylvania County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
3304 sqft
Almost 1 Acres of Land!Use for Residential/Commercial!Conveniently located on Route 3!Hardwood floors throughout!Separate Dinning room, Living area and Family room!Very Long Drive, park upto 5-7 Cars easily>UPPER LEVEL IS ALSO AVAILABLE FOR RENT

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1708 SHERWOOD DRIVE
1708 Sherwood Drive, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1716 sqft
Adorable 4 Bedroom (2 Bedrooms on Main Level, 2 Upper level), 2 Bath Cape Cod with a 2 Car Garage, Home remodeled in 2016...

1 of 35

Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
1 Unit Available
913 LEELAND ROAD
913 Leeland Road, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
You'll love the tranquility and privacy in this quaint 2 bedroom 1 bathroom rancher. Situated at the top of rolling hills surrounded by forest, you can enjoy your morning coffee on the large front porch and watch the local wildlife in peace.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
535 BROOKE ROAD
535 Brooke Road, Stafford County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
700 sqft
This is an ADORABLE 1 bedroom/ 1 bath cottage. Just remodeled with new everything. SHIPLAP SIDING. in the great room and Kitchen area. Luxury vinyl throughout the whole home. The flooring just makes the home so look so chic.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4 Twin Lake Court
4 Twin Lake Court, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
4 Twin Lake Court Available 07/02/20 Argyle Hills! Minutes to Downtown Fredericksburg. - Only minutes to downtown Fredericksburg. Fruit Tree and vegetable garden. Tucked away in a culdesac, secluded back yard with 2 tier deck.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Downtown Fredericksburg
1 Unit Available
12 LAFAYETTE STATION
12 Lafayette Station Road, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
900 sqft
Totally Furnished!!Short Term Leases Available !!All Utilities Included!!Welcome to a true Downtown Fredericksburg Condo. We are located directly across the street from VRE, Amtrak.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
309 CLINT LANE
309 Clint Lane, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1800 sqft
Beautiful townhome- 3 fully finished levels. Spacious living areas. 3 bedroom/ 2 full bath on upperlevel. Large deck leading down to fully fenced yard. Home is tenant occupied until 6/30.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Falmouth, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Falmouth renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

