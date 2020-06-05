Modera Fairfax Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center conference room guest suite hot tub internet access internet cafe yoga

Is there such a thing as too much? We think the question is: What do you want to do first? Lounge by the pool? Mix and mingle in the courtyard? Or invite your friends over for games in the resident lounge? (We like to think of it as sharing, not showing off.) Whatever tickles your fancy, when you live here, you actually get to enjoy more of itnot just because you are close to everything, but because your new home is all thatand then some. Here is the quick and short of it: It is all about access, and you have itfrom easy commutes to DC, to even easier shopping at Wegmans, Whole Foods, Tysons Corner and more. We have lots and lots of space with open layouts, high 9 ceilings, dens, and lofts. And a slew of studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans to choose from. So pick the one that suits your lifeand simply stretch out and relax. Let us just say that our finishes and design rival what you would expect to find at top-of-the-line condo buildings. From kitchens boasting quartz countertops, custom 42 shaker cabinets and chefs islands to bathrooms with framed mirrors and sleek tile surround, you are poised to have it all.