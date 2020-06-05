All apartments in Fairfax
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:29 AM

Modera Fairfax Ridge

3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd · (571) 279-8211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd, Fairfax, VA 22030

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1219 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,640

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit 2313 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,669

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Unit 2315 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,669

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2307 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,872

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 837 sqft

Unit 2203 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,898

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

Unit 1345 · Avail. Oct 2

$1,931

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 838 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Modera Fairfax Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
conference room
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
yoga
Is there such a thing as too much? We think the question is: What do you want to do first? Lounge by the pool? Mix and mingle in the courtyard? Or invite your friends over for games in the resident lounge? (We like to think of it as sharing, not showing off.) Whatever tickles your fancy, when you live here, you actually get to enjoy more of itnot just because you are close to everything, but because your new home is all thatand then some. Here is the quick and short of it: It is all about access, and you have itfrom easy commutes to DC, to even easier shopping at Wegmans, Whole Foods, Tysons Corner and more. We have lots and lots of space with open layouts, high 9 ceilings, dens, and lofts. And a slew of studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans to choose from. So pick the one that suits your lifeand simply stretch out and relax. Let us just say that our finishes and design rival what you would expect to find at top-of-the-line condo buildings. From kitchens boasting quartz countertops, custom 42 shaker cabinets and chefs islands to bathrooms with framed mirrors and sleek tile surround, you are poised to have it all.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $350 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet.
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $45/month per pet.
restrictions: While we are huge fans of individuality (and the exotic), we have to ask that exotic pals, such as skunks and ferrets, find happy homes with a friend or family member. Please note that we reserve the right to disallow certain aggressive breeds of dogs and aquariums as per our pet addendum. Please contact our leasing office for information.
Parking Details: Surface lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Modera Fairfax Ridge have any available units?
Modera Fairfax Ridge has 16 units available starting at $1,640 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Modera Fairfax Ridge have?
Some of Modera Fairfax Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Modera Fairfax Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Modera Fairfax Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Modera Fairfax Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Modera Fairfax Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Modera Fairfax Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Modera Fairfax Ridge offers parking.
Does Modera Fairfax Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Modera Fairfax Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Modera Fairfax Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Modera Fairfax Ridge has a pool.
Does Modera Fairfax Ridge have accessible units?
No, Modera Fairfax Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Modera Fairfax Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Modera Fairfax Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does Modera Fairfax Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Modera Fairfax Ridge has units with air conditioning.
