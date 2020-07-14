Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments coffee bar e-payments guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe media room online portal package receiving playground

Bell Fair Oaks raises the bar on the standard of luxury living in Fairfax, Virginia. Our recently renovated one, two and three bedroom apartment homes will set themselves apart from all other area residences. Luxury finishes, new appliance package, granite countertops and private patios or balconies are sure to welcome you home after a long day. Life in Fairfax provides access to great schools, low crime rate, and beautiful green sceneries with a variety of parks. Bell Fair Oaks places you just outside of the greater D.C area, close to I-66, with many employment opportunities at your fingertips. Employers such as Government, technology, and professional service providers such as SunTrust, Verizon Wireless, and ExxonMobil are just a short commute from our community.



Bell Fair Oaks resides in one of the wealthiest counties in the country with a large diverse population. Fairfax has around 1 million people and has at any time plenty of activities going on for residents to explore. With