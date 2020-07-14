All apartments in Fairfax
Find more places like Bell Fair Oaks.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfax, VA
/
Bell Fair Oaks
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:53 AM

Bell Fair Oaks

12201 Pender Creek Cir · (571) 250-8316
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Waived application fee if you apply within 48 hours of your tour!
Browse Similar Places
Fairfax
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12201 Pender Creek Cir, Fairfax, VA 22033

Price and availability

VERIFIED 39 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 45L · Avail. Jul 20

$1,540

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 693 sqft

Unit 61N · Avail. Sep 8

$1,565

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 693 sqft

Unit 45G · Avail. Jul 17

$1,570

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 693 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 53L · Avail. Jul 25

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 858 sqft

Unit 53F · Avail. Sep 12

$1,780

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 858 sqft

Unit 65A · Avail. Aug 16

$1,780

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 858 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bell Fair Oaks.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
pool
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
media room
online portal
package receiving
playground
Bell Fair Oaks raises the bar on the standard of luxury living in Fairfax, Virginia. Our recently renovated one, two and three bedroom apartment homes will set themselves apart from all other area residences. Luxury finishes, new appliance package, granite countertops and private patios or balconies are sure to welcome you home after a long day. Life in Fairfax provides access to great schools, low crime rate, and beautiful green sceneries with a variety of parks. Bell Fair Oaks places you just outside of the greater D.C area, close to I-66, with many employment opportunities at your fingertips. Employers such as Government, technology, and professional service providers such as SunTrust, Verizon Wireless, and ExxonMobil are just a short commute from our community.

Bell Fair Oaks resides in one of the wealthiest counties in the country with a large diverse population. Fairfax has around 1 million people and has at any time plenty of activities going on for residents to explore. With

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100-$400
Move-in Fees: $500 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 (1st pet), $250 (2nd pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Weight limit: 75 lbs Unless used as an assistance animal, restricted dog breeds are NOT allowed. Restricted breeds include the following: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Wolf Hybrid, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois and St. Bernard and all “mixes” of the above breeds. Snakes, spiders, ferrets and iguanas are NOT allowed due to liability reasons.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bell Fair Oaks have any available units?
Bell Fair Oaks has 16 units available starting at $1,540 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Bell Fair Oaks have?
Some of Bell Fair Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bell Fair Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Bell Fair Oaks is offering the following rent specials: Waived application fee if you apply within 48 hours of your tour!
Is Bell Fair Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Bell Fair Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Bell Fair Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Bell Fair Oaks offers parking.
Does Bell Fair Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bell Fair Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bell Fair Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Bell Fair Oaks has a pool.
Does Bell Fair Oaks have accessible units?
No, Bell Fair Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does Bell Fair Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bell Fair Oaks has units with dishwashers.
Does Bell Fair Oaks have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bell Fair Oaks has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Bell Fair Oaks?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Courts at Fair Oaks
12101 Pine Forest Cir
Fairfax, VA 22030
Camden Fair Lakes
12565 Summit Manor Dr
Fairfax, VA 22033
Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes
13300 Blueberry Ln
Fairfax, VA 22033
Gainsborough Court
3700 Jermantown Rd
Fairfax, VA 22030
Modera Fairfax Ridge
3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd
Fairfax, VA 22030
Layton Hall Apartments
10320 Layton Hall Dr
Fairfax, VA 22030
Halstead Square at Dunn Loring Metro
2729 Merrilee Drive
Fairfax, VA 22031
eaves Fairfax City
10608 Kitty Pozer Dr
Fairfax, VA 22030

Similar Pages

Fairfax 1 BedroomsFairfax 2 Bedrooms
Fairfax Apartments under $1,800Fairfax Pet Friendly Places
Fairfax Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Leesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity