Available for immediate move in, this updated and super clean third floor one bedroom condo in the Lyndhurst community is ready for long-term tenant. Granite counters, white cabinetry and newer appliances. Recent carpet and paint, balcony overlooking private green space and one assigned parking spot with plenty of guest spots. No cats, dogs on case by case basis. Rent includes water, sewer, trash and gas. Laundry in basement, outdoor pool on site.