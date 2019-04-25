All apartments in Fairfax Station
5534 TALON COURT

5534 Talon Court · No Longer Available
Location

5534 Talon Court, Fairfax Station, VA 22032

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Meticulously maintained townhouse in sought after Colony Park! Hardwood floor through kitchen and dining room, 3 large bedrooms (one in basement), Updated kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances and granite counter top. ALL bathrooms were renovated. Spacious laundry room in basement with lot of storage space. Newer HVAC, New windows to be installed, Nice flat concrete backyard with clean look and easy maintenance. Fully fenced backyard, Pls note, additional bedroom on the upper floor or full bathroom (currently half bathroom) can be coverted per tenant request (price to be adjusted). Walking distance to VRE, closed to shopping center, GMU and major routes! A Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5534 TALON COURT have any available units?
5534 TALON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 5534 TALON COURT have?
Some of 5534 TALON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors.
Is 5534 TALON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5534 TALON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5534 TALON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5534 TALON COURT is not pet friendly.
Does 5534 TALON COURT offer parking?
No, 5534 TALON COURT does not offer parking.
Does 5534 TALON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5534 TALON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5534 TALON COURT have a pool?
No, 5534 TALON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5534 TALON COURT have accessible units?
No, 5534 TALON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5534 TALON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5534 TALON COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5534 TALON COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5534 TALON COURT has units with air conditioning.
