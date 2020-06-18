5342 CRISTFIELD CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Video Walkthrough - Don't miss out on the opportunity to enjoy the cul de sac lifestyle. This charming and spacious two story home features lots of storage, wood detailing, vaulted ceilings with not one but two sunlight windows. . This fantastic 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom home in bonnie brae features new paint, hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, large custom deck with built in seating perfect for entertaining and enjoying the landscaping. His and her master closet. Lots of upgrades and 2 car garage!



(RLNE5838672)