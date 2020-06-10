All apartments in Fairfax Station
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

10691 JOHN AYRES DRIVE

10691 John Ayres Drive
Fairfax Station
Location

10691 John Ayres Drive, Fairfax Station, VA 22032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This home has it all!!! Highly remodeled 4 bedroom 2 .5 bath brick font colonial in a most desirable location; Middleridge in the heat of Fairfax! just minutes to GMU, major commuter ways and close to EVERYTHING... Beautiful landscaping and brick walkway greet you. Newly remodeled kitchen, hardwood floors throughout main level including stairs to upper level, fresh paint and a custom touch await you as you enter this wonderful home. Spacious open layout with living room, separate dining area, family room with cozy fireplace and fully updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Laundry on main level for added convenience. Rear access to deck and a shed for extra storage. Upper level boasts updated master bedroom with new hardwood floors and elegantly updated master bath and duel closets. Hall bath also fully updated and upper level includes additional spacious bedrooms with carpet. Lower level adds a bonus room that can double as another bedroom with new flooring and large closet space with built-ins. PLENTY of storage space on lower level. Central location with a ver private feel. Don't miss out on this great opportunity!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10691 JOHN AYRES DRIVE have any available units?
10691 JOHN AYRES DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax Station, VA.
What amenities does 10691 JOHN AYRES DRIVE have?
Some of 10691 JOHN AYRES DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10691 JOHN AYRES DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10691 JOHN AYRES DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10691 JOHN AYRES DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10691 JOHN AYRES DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax Station.
Does 10691 JOHN AYRES DRIVE offer parking?
No, 10691 JOHN AYRES DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 10691 JOHN AYRES DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10691 JOHN AYRES DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10691 JOHN AYRES DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10691 JOHN AYRES DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10691 JOHN AYRES DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10691 JOHN AYRES DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10691 JOHN AYRES DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10691 JOHN AYRES DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10691 JOHN AYRES DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10691 JOHN AYRES DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

