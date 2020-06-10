10691 JOHN AYRES DRIVE

Amenities

This home has it all!!! Highly remodeled 4 bedroom 2 .5 bath brick font colonial in a most desirable location; Middleridge in the heat of Fairfax! just minutes to GMU, major commuter ways and close to EVERYTHING... Beautiful landscaping and brick walkway greet you. Newly remodeled kitchen, hardwood floors throughout main level including stairs to upper level, fresh paint and a custom touch await you as you enter this wonderful home. Spacious open layout with living room, separate dining area, family room with cozy fireplace and fully updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Laundry on main level for added convenience. Rear access to deck and a shed for extra storage. Upper level boasts updated master bedroom with new hardwood floors and elegantly updated master bath and duel closets. Hall bath also fully updated and upper level includes additional spacious bedrooms with carpet. Lower level adds a bonus room that can double as another bedroom with new flooring and large closet space with built-ins. PLENTY of storage space on lower level. Central location with a ver private feel. Don't miss out on this great opportunity!!!