4255 UPPER PARK DRIVE

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION not to mention STUNNING and METICULOUSLY maintained townhouse with gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main level. Just painted. Gourmet kitchen with Corian counter-tops and upgraded appliances that adjoins a beautiful entertaining deck. The recreation room or 4th BR has a full bath and fireplace ~ perfect TH for entertaining! Walkout with a huge outside patio. Maintenance free yard. Located in Parkside@Fairfax Center and walking distance from bustling Fairfax Corner w/quick access to I-66 and the Vienna Metro. Minutes to Washington, D.C, major shopping areas and excellent schools. Available January 1. A must see !!!