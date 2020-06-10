All apartments in Fair Oaks
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:37 PM

4255 UPPER PARK DRIVE

4255 Upper Park Drive · (703) 562-1800
Location

4255 Upper Park Drive, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1656 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION not to mention STUNNING and METICULOUSLY maintained townhouse with gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main level. Just painted. Gourmet kitchen with Corian counter-tops and upgraded appliances that adjoins a beautiful entertaining deck. The recreation room or 4th BR has a full bath and fireplace ~ perfect TH for entertaining! Walkout with a huge outside patio. Maintenance free yard. Located in Parkside@Fairfax Center and walking distance from bustling Fairfax Corner w/quick access to I-66 and the Vienna Metro. Minutes to Washington, D.C, major shopping areas and excellent schools. Available January 1. A must see !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4255 UPPER PARK DRIVE have any available units?
4255 UPPER PARK DRIVE has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4255 UPPER PARK DRIVE have?
Some of 4255 UPPER PARK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4255 UPPER PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4255 UPPER PARK DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4255 UPPER PARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4255 UPPER PARK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 4255 UPPER PARK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4255 UPPER PARK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4255 UPPER PARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4255 UPPER PARK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4255 UPPER PARK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4255 UPPER PARK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4255 UPPER PARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4255 UPPER PARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4255 UPPER PARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4255 UPPER PARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4255 UPPER PARK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4255 UPPER PARK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
