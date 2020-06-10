4255 UPPER PARK DRIVE

Amenities
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION not to mention STUNNING and METICULOUSLY maintained townhouse with gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main level. Just painted. Gourmet kitchen with Corian counter-tops and upgraded appliances that adjoins a beautiful entertaining deck. The recreation room or 4th BR has a full bath and fireplace ~ perfect TH for entertaining! Walkout with a huge outside patio. Maintenance free yard. Located in Parkside@Fairfax Center and walking distance from bustling Fairfax Corner w/quick access to I-66 and the Vienna Metro. Minutes to Washington, D.C, major shopping areas and excellent schools. Available January 1. A must see !!!