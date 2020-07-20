3871 WAYTHORN PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Adorable end townhome with garage, ideally located in Fairfax; near Fair Oak Mall, Wegmans, Fair Oaks Hospital Complex. Three finished levels, 3.5 baths, full driveway, large deck on the main level, balcony off master bedroom, spacious concrete patio on walkout lower-level. Configured with office/sitting room off master which could be used as a third bedroom. Available February 1st. Please, no smoking or pets. Shown by appointmentLandlord pays for trash removal, tenant pays utilities. Must have a credit score of 690 or higher