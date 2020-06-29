All apartments in Fair Oaks
Last updated February 27 2020 at 6:03 AM

12005 RIDGE KNOLL

12005 Ridge Knoll Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12005 Ridge Knoll Drive, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Large 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo - 1240 square feet. Freshly Painted - move in ready. Wood burning fireplace, Open Kitchen. Dining room-Living Room and Sunroom are all open. Sliding door to private patio area and storage area. Master Bedroom has 2 closets with mirrored sliding glass doors. All amendites of Penderbrook for Tenant - Lighted Tennis Courts, Outdoor Pool, Fitness Center and tenant is eligible for discount on Golfing, Total Lots and Paths thru Penderbrook. Great Location, Near Rt 50 and Rt 66, bus stop, resturants and shopping!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12005 RIDGE KNOLL have any available units?
12005 RIDGE KNOLL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 12005 RIDGE KNOLL have?
Some of 12005 RIDGE KNOLL's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12005 RIDGE KNOLL currently offering any rent specials?
12005 RIDGE KNOLL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12005 RIDGE KNOLL pet-friendly?
No, 12005 RIDGE KNOLL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 12005 RIDGE KNOLL offer parking?
No, 12005 RIDGE KNOLL does not offer parking.
Does 12005 RIDGE KNOLL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12005 RIDGE KNOLL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12005 RIDGE KNOLL have a pool?
Yes, 12005 RIDGE KNOLL has a pool.
Does 12005 RIDGE KNOLL have accessible units?
No, 12005 RIDGE KNOLL does not have accessible units.
Does 12005 RIDGE KNOLL have units with dishwashers?
No, 12005 RIDGE KNOLL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12005 RIDGE KNOLL have units with air conditioning?
No, 12005 RIDGE KNOLL does not have units with air conditioning.
