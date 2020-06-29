12005 RIDGE KNOLL

Amenities

patio / balcony gym pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

Large 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo - 1240 square feet. Freshly Painted - move in ready. Wood burning fireplace, Open Kitchen. Dining room-Living Room and Sunroom are all open. Sliding door to private patio area and storage area. Master Bedroom has 2 closets with mirrored sliding glass doors. All amendites of Penderbrook for Tenant - Lighted Tennis Courts, Outdoor Pool, Fitness Center and tenant is eligible for discount on Golfing, Total Lots and Paths thru Penderbrook. Great Location, Near Rt 50 and Rt 66, bus stop, resturants and shopping!!