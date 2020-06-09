All apartments in Fair Oaks
Fair Oaks, VA
12000 ENGLEMEADE DRIVE
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:24 PM

12000 ENGLEMEADE DRIVE

12000 Englemeade Dr · No Longer Available
Location

12000 Englemeade Dr, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
End-unit luxury 2 car garage townhome in Fair Chase community. Over 2300 square feet of living space.This home is move-in ready with brand new paint, flooring and granite counters. The main level features an open sun-filled floorpan with a large living room, separate dining room, a huge kitchen with a breakfast room, hardwood floors and a brand new back deck is being built (should be started and completed before new tenant moves in) . The upstairs features a luxury master suite and bathroom. The walk-out level basement has a full size recreation room with a gas fireplace and a full bathroom. This home's location is perfect being conveniently located very close to all the shopping and nightlife at Fairfax Corner, Fairfax Town Center, Wegmans and Fair Lakes Shopping Mall. It is also walking distance to Eagle View Elementary School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

