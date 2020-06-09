12000 ENGLEMEADE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

End-unit luxury 2 car garage townhome in Fair Chase community. Over 2300 square feet of living space.This home is move-in ready with brand new paint, flooring and granite counters. The main level features an open sun-filled floorpan with a large living room, separate dining room, a huge kitchen with a breakfast room, hardwood floors and a brand new back deck is being built (should be started and completed before new tenant moves in) . The upstairs features a luxury master suite and bathroom. The walk-out level basement has a full size recreation room with a gas fireplace and a full bathroom. This home's location is perfect being conveniently located very close to all the shopping and nightlife at Fairfax Corner, Fairfax Town Center, Wegmans and Fair Lakes Shopping Mall. It is also walking distance to Eagle View Elementary School.