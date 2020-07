Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

2 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH CONDO~1 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE.~COMMUNITY RIGHT IN THE HEART OF FAIRFAX~CLOSE TO 66, 50, AND 495~CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND DINING~CLOSE TO FAIRFAX CORNER~PARK ON FAIRFAX RIDGE ROAD AND THE BUILDING IS ACCESSIBLE FROM THE STREET~NO PETS PLEASE~READY TO MOVE-IN on May 01, 2020.