Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging internet cafe 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance internet access business center carport clubhouse dog park green community lobby online portal package receiving

​​​​Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours. Instead, we invite you to use our website to explore our community virtually and call or email us to lease online. Arbors at Fair Lakes is a community that is close to everything. We are peacefully nestled away among sprawling trees and open spaces. Enjoy our nature trail, 24-Hour fitness center or take a dip in our crystal clear pool. Experience tranquility while nestled in a lush wooded enclave, but just steps from popular shopping and dining destinations. Arbors at Fair Lakes provides the beauty of nature and the convenience of urban living. Walk to Whole Foods and stroll the stores at the Fair Lakes Shopping Center. Commuters will love the easy access to I-66 and Route 50 and a complimentary shuttle to the Vienna Orange Line Metro. Come home to Arbors of Fair Lakes. Schedule a tour of our pet-friendly apartment community and view our spacious bedrooms and well-maintained ...