Fair Lakes, VA
4806 Pheasant Brook Ln
Last updated April 24 2019 at 7:13 AM

4806 Pheasant Brook Ln

4806 Pheasant Brook Lane · No Longer Available




Location

4806 Pheasant Brook Lane, Fair Lakes, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
*To visit this place on Saturday or Sunday afternoon please email to: istariqul@gmail.com
*to check Rent Affordability your self first:

Perfect Location! Beautiful, Well Maintained Fair Lakes TH with 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Open floor plan with open face fireplace. Wood floor in 3 levels, Stainless Steel Appliances in Kitchen w/ Eat-in area, updated bathrooms. Two master bedrooms with full bathrooms. Finished lower level with a bedroom, full bathroom, Large deck overlooks a wooded area. Walk out onto the patio. Conveniently close to shops, restaurants, and transportation.
1-month Deposit and credit check is required.

**Please text your 1) First and Last name 2) email address so I can send you a renter. application via Zillow**

Nearby Fairfax County Public Schools:
Greenbriar Elementary School (6 out of 10)
Rocky Run Middle School (9 out of 10)
Chantilly High School (8 out of 10)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4806 Pheasant Brook Ln have any available units?
4806 Pheasant Brook Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Lakes, VA.
What amenities does 4806 Pheasant Brook Ln have?
Some of 4806 Pheasant Brook Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4806 Pheasant Brook Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4806 Pheasant Brook Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4806 Pheasant Brook Ln pet-friendly?
No, 4806 Pheasant Brook Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Lakes.
Does 4806 Pheasant Brook Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4806 Pheasant Brook Ln offers parking.
Does 4806 Pheasant Brook Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4806 Pheasant Brook Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4806 Pheasant Brook Ln have a pool?
No, 4806 Pheasant Brook Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4806 Pheasant Brook Ln have accessible units?
No, 4806 Pheasant Brook Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4806 Pheasant Brook Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4806 Pheasant Brook Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 4806 Pheasant Brook Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4806 Pheasant Brook Ln has units with air conditioning.
