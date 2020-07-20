4806 Pheasant Brook Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

*To visit this place on Saturday or Sunday afternoon please email to: istariqul@gmail.com

*to check Rent Affordability your self first:



Perfect Location! Beautiful, Well Maintained Fair Lakes TH with 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Open floor plan with open face fireplace. Wood floor in 3 levels, Stainless Steel Appliances in Kitchen w/ Eat-in area, updated bathrooms. Two master bedrooms with full bathrooms. Finished lower level with a bedroom, full bathroom, Large deck overlooks a wooded area. Walk out onto the patio. Conveniently close to shops, restaurants, and transportation.

1-month Deposit and credit check is required.



**Please text your 1) First and Last name 2) email address so I can send you a renter. application via Zillow**



Nearby Fairfax County Public Schools:

Greenbriar Elementary School (6 out of 10)

Rocky Run Middle School (9 out of 10)

Chantilly High School (8 out of 10)