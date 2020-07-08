All apartments in Fair Lakes
Last updated May 7 2020 at 12:07 AM

4614 HUMMINGBIRD WAY

4614 Hummingbird Way · No Longer Available
Location

4614 Hummingbird Way, Fair Lakes, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 5/8/2020! Spacious end townhome condo in Fair Oaks with driveway and garage! Walk to shops. Plush neutral carpets. Custom paint. Open kitchen w/corian counters and breakfast bar Huge living/dining room . Exquisite master suite with luxurious bathroom and walk-in closet. Plus 1-car garage and driveway parking. This one will go quick! Sorry - No pets. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($2200) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4614 HUMMINGBIRD WAY have any available units?
4614 HUMMINGBIRD WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Lakes, VA.
What amenities does 4614 HUMMINGBIRD WAY have?
Some of 4614 HUMMINGBIRD WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4614 HUMMINGBIRD WAY currently offering any rent specials?
4614 HUMMINGBIRD WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4614 HUMMINGBIRD WAY pet-friendly?
No, 4614 HUMMINGBIRD WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Lakes.
Does 4614 HUMMINGBIRD WAY offer parking?
Yes, 4614 HUMMINGBIRD WAY offers parking.
Does 4614 HUMMINGBIRD WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4614 HUMMINGBIRD WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4614 HUMMINGBIRD WAY have a pool?
No, 4614 HUMMINGBIRD WAY does not have a pool.
Does 4614 HUMMINGBIRD WAY have accessible units?
No, 4614 HUMMINGBIRD WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 4614 HUMMINGBIRD WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4614 HUMMINGBIRD WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 4614 HUMMINGBIRD WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 4614 HUMMINGBIRD WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

