4614 HUMMINGBIRD WAY

Available 5/8/2020! Spacious end townhome condo in Fair Oaks with driveway and garage! Walk to shops. Plush neutral carpets. Custom paint. Open kitchen w/corian counters and breakfast bar Huge living/dining room . Exquisite master suite with luxurious bathroom and walk-in closet. Plus 1-car garage and driveway parking. This one will go quick! Sorry - No pets. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($2200) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
