All apartments in Fair Lakes
Find more places like 13085 Autumn Woods Way #101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fair Lakes, VA
/
13085 Autumn Woods Way #101
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

13085 Autumn Woods Way #101

13085 Autumn Woods Way · (571) 501-3894 ext. 0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fair Lakes
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13085 Autumn Woods Way, Fair Lakes, VA 22033

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13085 Autumn Woods Way #101 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1038 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
13085 Autumn Woods Way #101 Available 08/13/20 Fabulous 2 bed 2 bath ground floor unit in Fairfax! Close to shopping - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this wonderful 2BR/2BA condo w/fireplace in convenient Fairfax/Fair Oaks location. Walking distance to shopping & restaurants. Bus to Metro. Community has pool, exercise room & party room. Unit has 9' ceilings, hardwood floors large porch, fireplace, 2 master BR's and full sized Washer/Dryer. There is plenty of parking available. Contact Joe Costantini for information or showings call/text 571-501-3894 or j.costantini@rwdcnova.com. Due to COVID19 all guests must wear masks, and socks or shoe covers

(RLNE5909716)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13085 Autumn Woods Way #101 have any available units?
13085 Autumn Woods Way #101 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13085 Autumn Woods Way #101 have?
Some of 13085 Autumn Woods Way #101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13085 Autumn Woods Way #101 currently offering any rent specials?
13085 Autumn Woods Way #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13085 Autumn Woods Way #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13085 Autumn Woods Way #101 is pet friendly.
Does 13085 Autumn Woods Way #101 offer parking?
Yes, 13085 Autumn Woods Way #101 offers parking.
Does 13085 Autumn Woods Way #101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13085 Autumn Woods Way #101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13085 Autumn Woods Way #101 have a pool?
Yes, 13085 Autumn Woods Way #101 has a pool.
Does 13085 Autumn Woods Way #101 have accessible units?
No, 13085 Autumn Woods Way #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 13085 Autumn Woods Way #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13085 Autumn Woods Way #101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13085 Autumn Woods Way #101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13085 Autumn Woods Way #101 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 13085 Autumn Woods Way #101?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Julian at Fair Lakes
12751 Fair Lakes Cir
Fair Lakes, VA 22033
eaves Fair Lakes
13116 Autumn Woods Way
Fair Lakes, VA 22033
The Arbors At Fair Lakes
4408 Oak Creek Lane
Fair Lakes, VA 22033

Similar Pages

Fair Lakes 1 BedroomsFair Lakes 2 Bedrooms
Fair Lakes 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFair Lakes Dog Friendly Apartments
Fair Lakes Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VABailey's Crossroads, VAChevy Chase, MDBurke Centre, VATriangle, VACherry Hill, VAHybla Valley, VA
Kingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VAGlenmont, MDAquia Harbour, VABroadlands, VALansdowne, VADunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VALaurel Hill, VADumfries, VADulles Town Center, VANational Harbor, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity