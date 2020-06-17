13058 AUTUMN WOODS WAY #305

All apartments in Fair Lakes
Location

13058 Autumn Woods Way, Fair Lakes, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Terrific TOP FLOOR unit rarely available has so much to offer and enjoy!! This 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath condo is located in sought after Stonecroft in a peaceful, quiet setting across from Fair Lakes Shopping Center. Bright and Airy, this Freshly Painted home showcases a vaulted ceiling in the LR/DR with natural light streaming throughout; Access to the Private Balcony from both the LR and Master Bedroom affording beautiful, serene views of the trees and lovely landscaping; Cozy Wood-burning Fireplace in the LR; Fabulous Kitchen that has a very large Pantry/Multi-use Closet, Gas cooking, tons of Cabinets and a Breakfast Bar opening to the living space; and MBR with HUGE Walk-in Closet and a spacious tiled Bathroom. The newer Front Loading Washer and Dryer is a welcomed enhancement. Storage is plentiful with an extra-large exterior Closet off the balcony and loads of interior Closets. The amenities for Residents include a Club House with a Lounge & Party Room with big screen TV, Kitchen and Grilling Area available to reserve for meetings or parties at no cost, and Fitness Center with state-of-the art equipment & Racquet Ball Court. Vacation at home with the outdoor Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi, & Spacious Sun Deck. Picnic Tables, Gazebos, Playgrounds, Basketball Court, and Car Wash /Vacuum Area are also available. Stonecroft is perfectly situated near the best of Fairfax with great shopping and dining at Fair Oaks and Fairfax Corner and the tranquil relaxation of nearby lakes and parks. Nestled in a lush wooded enclave, but just steps from popular shopping and dining destinations, this community provides the best of both worlds. Close to Transportation and major roads including I-66, Fairfax County Parkway, and Route 50 with nearby Park & Ride and daily Fairfax Connector shuttle service to and from the Vienna Orange Line Metro. Plenty of parking for Residents and Visitors. Available immediately, HURRY do not miss this great opportunity!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13058 AUTUMN WOODS WAY #305 have any available units?
13058 AUTUMN WOODS WAY #305 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Lakes, VA.
What amenities does 13058 AUTUMN WOODS WAY #305 have?
Some of 13058 AUTUMN WOODS WAY #305's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13058 AUTUMN WOODS WAY #305 currently offering any rent specials?
13058 AUTUMN WOODS WAY #305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13058 AUTUMN WOODS WAY #305 pet-friendly?
No, 13058 AUTUMN WOODS WAY #305 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Lakes.
Does 13058 AUTUMN WOODS WAY #305 offer parking?
Yes, 13058 AUTUMN WOODS WAY #305 offers parking.
Does 13058 AUTUMN WOODS WAY #305 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13058 AUTUMN WOODS WAY #305 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13058 AUTUMN WOODS WAY #305 have a pool?
Yes, 13058 AUTUMN WOODS WAY #305 has a pool.
Does 13058 AUTUMN WOODS WAY #305 have accessible units?
No, 13058 AUTUMN WOODS WAY #305 does not have accessible units.
Does 13058 AUTUMN WOODS WAY #305 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13058 AUTUMN WOODS WAY #305 has units with dishwashers.
Does 13058 AUTUMN WOODS WAY #305 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13058 AUTUMN WOODS WAY #305 does not have units with air conditioning.

