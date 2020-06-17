13058 AUTUMN WOODS WAY #305

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court car wash area clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill

Terrific TOP FLOOR unit rarely available has so much to offer and enjoy!! This 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath condo is located in sought after Stonecroft in a peaceful, quiet setting across from Fair Lakes Shopping Center. Bright and Airy, this Freshly Painted home showcases a vaulted ceiling in the LR/DR with natural light streaming throughout; Access to the Private Balcony from both the LR and Master Bedroom affording beautiful, serene views of the trees and lovely landscaping; Cozy Wood-burning Fireplace in the LR; Fabulous Kitchen that has a very large Pantry/Multi-use Closet, Gas cooking, tons of Cabinets and a Breakfast Bar opening to the living space; and MBR with HUGE Walk-in Closet and a spacious tiled Bathroom. The newer Front Loading Washer and Dryer is a welcomed enhancement. Storage is plentiful with an extra-large exterior Closet off the balcony and loads of interior Closets. The amenities for Residents include a Club House with a Lounge & Party Room with big screen TV, Kitchen and Grilling Area available to reserve for meetings or parties at no cost, and Fitness Center with state-of-the art equipment & Racquet Ball Court. Vacation at home with the outdoor Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi, & Spacious Sun Deck. Picnic Tables, Gazebos, Playgrounds, Basketball Court, and Car Wash /Vacuum Area are also available. Stonecroft is perfectly situated near the best of Fairfax with great shopping and dining at Fair Oaks and Fairfax Corner and the tranquil relaxation of nearby lakes and parks. Nestled in a lush wooded enclave, but just steps from popular shopping and dining destinations, this community provides the best of both worlds. Close to Transportation and major roads including I-66, Fairfax County Parkway, and Route 50 with nearby Park & Ride and daily Fairfax Connector shuttle service to and from the Vienna Orange Line Metro. Plenty of parking for Residents and Visitors. Available immediately, HURRY do not miss this great opportunity!!