Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage ceiling fan

BACK ON THE MARKET Monday 11/11. Wonderful 4 level 3 BR/3 BA Townhouse in convenient Fair Lakes location. Single car garage for the car or extra storage. Permit for 3rd parking space. Bright and airy with lots of windows. Granite counters in kitchen, gas fireplace, balcony on 2nd level. New oven, microwave and water heater. Carpets cleaned and paint refreshed. All ready for new tenants! Thanks for showing using Showing Time.