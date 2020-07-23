All apartments in Fair Lakes
Find more places like 12885 FAIR BRIAR LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fair Lakes, VA
/
12885 FAIR BRIAR LANE
Last updated July 18 2020 at 1:01 AM

12885 FAIR BRIAR LANE

12885 Fair Briar Lane · (571) 261-8800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fair Lakes
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12885 Fair Briar Lane, Fair Lakes, VA 22033

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,990

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1310 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful condo with one car garage in sought after Fair Lakes! This townhouse-style condo has an open floor plan with great space for entertaining. Living room with fireplace and lots of natural light overlooks patio. Upper level has two large bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and large walk-in closets. Owner's suite features vaulted ceilings. Gated community includes pool, rec center, fitness center, party room, and plenty of parking. Easy access to 66, Fairfax Co Pkwy, park and ride, Vienna Metro, and Fair Oaks Mall. Walk to shops and restaurants! Sorry, no pets allowed. Water is included in the rent. Minimum income qualifications $80k/year. Two adults' income max considered for qualification. Good credit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12885 FAIR BRIAR LANE have any available units?
12885 FAIR BRIAR LANE has a unit available for $1,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12885 FAIR BRIAR LANE have?
Some of 12885 FAIR BRIAR LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12885 FAIR BRIAR LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12885 FAIR BRIAR LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12885 FAIR BRIAR LANE pet-friendly?
No, 12885 FAIR BRIAR LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Lakes.
Does 12885 FAIR BRIAR LANE offer parking?
Yes, 12885 FAIR BRIAR LANE offers parking.
Does 12885 FAIR BRIAR LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12885 FAIR BRIAR LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12885 FAIR BRIAR LANE have a pool?
Yes, 12885 FAIR BRIAR LANE has a pool.
Does 12885 FAIR BRIAR LANE have accessible units?
No, 12885 FAIR BRIAR LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12885 FAIR BRIAR LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12885 FAIR BRIAR LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12885 FAIR BRIAR LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12885 FAIR BRIAR LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 12885 FAIR BRIAR LANE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Arbors At Fair Lakes
4408 Oak Creek Lane
Fair Lakes, VA 22033
eaves Fair Lakes
13116 Autumn Woods Way
Fair Lakes, VA 22033
The Julian at Fair Lakes
12751 Fair Lakes Cir
Fair Lakes, VA 22033

Similar Pages

Fair Lakes 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFair Lakes 2 Bedroom Apartments
Fair Lakes 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsFair Lakes Dog Friendly Apartments
Fair Lakes Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VABailey's Crossroads, VAChevy Chase, MDBurke Centre, VATriangle, VACherry Hill, VAHybla Valley, VA
Kingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VAGlenmont, MDAquia Harbour, VABroadlands, VALansdowne, VADunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VALaurel Hill, VADumfries, VADulles Town Center, VANational Harbor, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity