12885 FAIR BRIAR LANE

Beautiful condo with one car garage in sought after Fair Lakes! This townhouse-style condo has an open floor plan with great space for entertaining. Living room with fireplace and lots of natural light overlooks patio. Upper level has two large bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and large walk-in closets. Owner's suite features vaulted ceilings. Gated community includes pool, rec center, fitness center, party room, and plenty of parking. Easy access to 66, Fairfax Co Pkwy, park and ride, Vienna Metro, and Fair Oaks Mall. Walk to shops and restaurants! Sorry, no pets allowed. Water is included in the rent. Minimum income qualifications $80k/year. Two adults' income max considered for qualification. Good credit required.