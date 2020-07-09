All apartments in Fair Lakes
12834 FAIR BRIAR LN
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:55 AM

12834 FAIR BRIAR LN

12834 Fair Briar Lane · (866) 677-6937
Location

12834 Fair Briar Lane, Fair Lakes, VA 22033

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Newly renovated IMMACULATE end unit townhome style condo. Freshly painted, 2 spacious bedroom/ 2 bath end unit in gated community @ Fair Lakes with brand-new floors throughout the entire home, updated kitchen counters/cabinets/backsplash. Several other updates throughout the house-fans, light fixtures and more. Open concept main floor where the all rooms have tons of natural light. Dining room overlooks patio. Master bedroom features vaulted ceilings. Community amenities include; outdoor pool, gym, gated community. Location that can't be beat ~ with easy access to Fairfax Co Pkwy, I-66 & Fair Lakes Shopping Center.If you are looking for a hypoallergenic/COVID friendly living environment i.e. no carpets anywhere in the house, this is a place for you! Owner prefers 24 Mo + lease. Ask the listing agent for incentives for a multi year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12834 FAIR BRIAR LN have any available units?
12834 FAIR BRIAR LN has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12834 FAIR BRIAR LN have?
Some of 12834 FAIR BRIAR LN's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12834 FAIR BRIAR LN currently offering any rent specials?
12834 FAIR BRIAR LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12834 FAIR BRIAR LN pet-friendly?
No, 12834 FAIR BRIAR LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Lakes.
Does 12834 FAIR BRIAR LN offer parking?
Yes, 12834 FAIR BRIAR LN offers parking.
Does 12834 FAIR BRIAR LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12834 FAIR BRIAR LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12834 FAIR BRIAR LN have a pool?
Yes, 12834 FAIR BRIAR LN has a pool.
Does 12834 FAIR BRIAR LN have accessible units?
No, 12834 FAIR BRIAR LN does not have accessible units.
Does 12834 FAIR BRIAR LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 12834 FAIR BRIAR LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12834 FAIR BRIAR LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 12834 FAIR BRIAR LN does not have units with air conditioning.
