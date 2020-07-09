12834 FAIR BRIAR LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool

Newly renovated IMMACULATE end unit townhome style condo. Freshly painted, 2 spacious bedroom/ 2 bath end unit in gated community @ Fair Lakes with brand-new floors throughout the entire home, updated kitchen counters/cabinets/backsplash. Several other updates throughout the house-fans, light fixtures and more. Open concept main floor where the all rooms have tons of natural light. Dining room overlooks patio. Master bedroom features vaulted ceilings. Community amenities include; outdoor pool, gym, gated community. Location that can't be beat ~ with easy access to Fairfax Co Pkwy, I-66 & Fair Lakes Shopping Center.If you are looking for a hypoallergenic/COVID friendly living environment i.e. no carpets anywhere in the house, this is a place for you! Owner prefers 24 Mo + lease. Ask the listing agent for incentives for a multi year lease.